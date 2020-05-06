WENTWORTH — Rev. Terry Larsen would have never guessed his 30-year journey would include leading a church offering to collect toilet paper.
But in these trying times, Larsen and Shady Grove Baptist Church here are putting emphasis on doing anything possible to help the community.
They’ll continue their mission Saturday at Market Square.
Starting at 2 p.m., the church will give away 200 free meals to individuals, thanks to generous donations from Chick-fil-A Brassfield in Greensboro and collections by church members.
The local franchise has donated the chicken sandwiches to the church and individuals will also be served chips, a drink and a small dessert.
And as a special treat, each will receive an individually wrapped roll of toilet paper.
“This church really does care about the community that we are a part of and it really is just trying to be a blessing to our community,” said Larsen, who also works for the Chick-fil-A franchise.
A firm believer in the company’s mission to be a good steward with what God has entrusted in them, Larsen asked for a donation of sandwiches after church members asked him how the congregation could help the community.
“There is a preacher illustration that if your church closed, would anybody in your community care? And I’ve always thought about that,” said Larsen. “We just want to let people know that we do care about them. We just want to be a blessing to the community.”
The church, located at 1095 County Home Road, will also host a Mother’s Day Service on Sunday.
The Drive-In Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.