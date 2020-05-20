Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... PIGG RIVER NEAR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY AN ADDITIONAL TWO TO FIVE INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. THESE FORECASTS ARE BASED ON THAT EXPECTED RAINFALL. IF THE AMOUNT THAT FALLS IN THE DAN AND ROANOKE RIVER BASIN IS LESS, THE RIVER CRESTS WILL BE LOWER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * AT 10AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY THURSDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 28.0 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.2 FEET ON FEB 8 2020. &&