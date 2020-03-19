State Employees' Credit Union, which has branches in Eden, Madison and Reidsville, will temporarily transition to drive-thru only for a majority of its services.
Starting Thursday, branch lobby access will be closed to help reduce transmission of the Coronavirus to members, their famillies and SECU employees, a news release states.
Members who need to access safe deposit boxes, drop off tax return information or inquire about loan services, are asked to call their local branch to schedule an appointment.
Most regular business can still be conducted online channels such as member access at www.ncsusu.org, the SECU mobile app and 24-7 member services support at 1-888-732-8562.
“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of our members, their families, our staff and the citizens of our state,” SECU President Mike Lord said in a news release, adding that through decades of conservative investing and capital planning, SECU is well-positioned to meet financial needs during the pandemic. “By temporarily limiting branch access, we reduce the risk for virus exposure and remain available to meet the financial needs of our members.”
Earlier this week, First Carolina Bank, who has a branch in Reidsville, also closed its lobby to customers.
On Friday, HomeTrust Bank in Reidsville and Eden also suspended branch lobby operations and began directing customers to drive-thru lanes.
Lobby services will be made available by appointment by calling 800-627-1632 and pressing the pound key.
Online banking and ATM service will continue for HomeTrust customers.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Commissioner of Banks Ray Grace announced that measures are in place to protect the financial system in North Carolina during the pandemic.
NCCOB, which oversees state-chartered banks, continues to work with regulated financial institutions to ensure they are prepared for situations such as COVID-19.
“As the primary regulator of North Carolina state-chartered financial institutions, I am confident that our banks will be able to weather the economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 emergency and that financial services will continue to be available for consumers,” said Grace in a news release.
State law requires banks to have business continuity plans in place to address emergency situations, according to an NCCOB news release. Regulators routinely review those plans and are NCCOB officials are in regular contact with member banks and state and federal officials throughout the pandemic.
Grace said that charted banks throughout the state have successfully weathered past emergencies, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters.
“Because state banks went into this emergency in very strong condition," Grace said in the news release. "I am confident that they will be able to serve the needs of the banking public, while implementing appropriate safeguards to protect their customers and employees throughout the Coronavirus pandemic."
