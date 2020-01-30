REIDSVILLE — A Ruffin woman was killed Tuesday evening following a head-on collision on Candy Creek Road, outside city limits. 

Troopers were called to the scene of the accident at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. 

Kelly Lawhan, 51, was driving east in a Nissan SUV when her vehicle left the designated lane, crossed the center line and collided into a Chevy pickup truck heading west.

Lawhan died as a result of the crash and troopers continue to investigate why Lawhun's vehicle went left of center.  

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for minor injuries. 

A passenger in the truck was also injured, but not transported for medical attention.  

Joe Dexter is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. He can be reached at 336-349-4331 ext. 6139 or @JoeDexter_RCN on Twitter.

Load comments