REIDSVILLE — A Ruffin woman was killed Tuesday evening following a head-on collision on Candy Creek Road, outside city limits.
Troopers were called to the scene of the accident at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Kelly Lawhan, 51, was driving east in a Nissan SUV when her vehicle left the designated lane, crossed the center line and collided into a Chevy pickup truck heading west.
Lawhan died as a result of the crash and troopers continue to investigate why Lawhun's vehicle went left of center.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for minor injuries.
A passenger in the truck was also injured, but not transported for medical attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.