RUFFIN — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested Lenwood Lee Hicks, 72, on Monday and charged him with felonious indecent liberties with a minor, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Details of Hicks’ alleged crimes were unavailable.

State law defines such crimes as an adult engaging with anyone under age 16 in touching or contact for the purpose of sexual gratification purposes.

Due to privacy laws, the sheriff’s office was unable to release information about the underage victim.

Hicks, of 1120 Worsham Mill Road, is being held in the Rockingham County Dentention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond.

