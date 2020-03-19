To assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Rockingham County Public Library is closed to the public. However, libraries will be working to assist patrons with getting the materials they have placed on hold by providing curbside pickup. Staff will contact the patron when his/her materials being held are ready for pickup. The patron will then need to call the library when they arrive at the branch.

The phone numbers for Rockingham County Public Libraries are: Eden, 336-623-3168; Madison Mayodan, 336-548-6553; Reidsville, 336-349-8476; and Stoneville - closed.

Patrons may access a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P32MGAyEg5c&amp;feature=youtu.be that will help with logging onto their account using their library card. The library will be posting additional videos to help patrons in the future, as well.

The Rockingham County Public Library Bookmobile will be setting up in Walmart parking lots to provide wireless access for anyone with a device. The Bookmobile will only provide WiFi and will not be open for public entry. This will start with the following dates and locations for the next two weeks.

The times at all locations will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Eden Walmart, March 24; Reidsville Walmart, March 25; Mayodan Walmart, March 26 and Eden Walmart, March 31.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments