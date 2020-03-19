To assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Rockingham County Public Library is closed to the public. However, libraries will be working to assist patrons with getting the materials they have placed on hold by providing curbside pickup. Staff will contact the patron when his/her materials being held are ready for pickup. The patron will then need to call the library when they arrive at the branch.
The phone numbers for Rockingham County Public Libraries are: Eden, 336-623-3168; Madison Mayodan, 336-548-6553; Reidsville, 336-349-8476; and Stoneville - closed.
Patrons may access a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P32MGAyEg5c&feature=youtu.be that will help with logging onto their account using their library card. The library will be posting additional videos to help patrons in the future, as well.
The Rockingham County Public Library Bookmobile will be setting up in Walmart parking lots to provide wireless access for anyone with a device. The Bookmobile will only provide WiFi and will not be open for public entry. This will start with the following dates and locations for the next two weeks.
The times at all locations will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Eden Walmart, March 24; Reidsville Walmart, March 25; Mayodan Walmart, March 26 and Eden Walmart, March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.