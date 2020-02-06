WENTWORTH — Rockingham County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today and a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m., according to notices issued by the National Weather Service.
The tornado watch also includes Caswell, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin Counties.
The Blacksburg, Virginia NWS hub also issued the flash flood warning for Caswell County, Danville, Virginia, Pittslyvania County, Virginia, Southern Halifax County in Virginia and Martinsville, Virginia.
Thunderstorms with rainfall projections reaching as high as two inches per hour are expected throughout the allotted warning, according to NWS meteorologists.
NWS encourages motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads, with most flood deaths taking place in vehicles.
Residents are encouraged to move to higher ground and those living near streams and creeks should take precautions.
Safely reporting flooding in your area is encouraged, by calling 1-866-215-4324 or by sharing pictures and reports on NWS Blacksburg’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Earlier this afternoon, Rockingham County Schools announced early release for all students, with elementary, SCORE, academy and RECHS and high school drivers being released at noon. Middle School students were released to parnets at 12:45 p.m. with High Schoolers being issued home at 1 p.m.
All after-school activities have been cancelled by the public school system, with daycare closing at 6 p.m.
Bethany Community School also closed today at noon due to potential wind and flooding risks.
The Rockingham County Governmental Center and Rockingham County Judicial Center, including the Clerk of Courts Office, also closed at 1 p.m. today.
Thus far the following roads have been closed due to flooding, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office:
- Belton Road at Grogan Road, just outside Shiloh Airport
- River Road at Stone Mountain Road, in Wentworth/Stoneville
- River Road at Settle Bridge Road, in Wentworth/Stoneville area.
- Philpott Road at N.C. 135 in the Wentworth/Stoneville area.
- Wolf Island Road in Reidsville area.
- Hazlip Street in Eden, from Virginia Avenue back to Chatham Court, is closed.
- Park Road in Eden is closed, from Davis Street to Lee Street, Flynn Street - Tolbert Street is also closed.
Other reported areas dealing with flooding include Franklin Street in Madison and Price Road in Eden.
