Rockingham County Schools has released a Coronavirus emergency preparation and response plan.
The plan, according to officials, was published to informed parents about steps being taken and potential plans in the future should the virus become an issue within the district or county.
In a news release, school officials said that closures and cancellations should not come as a surprise in the future and that plans detail what may occur depending on school exposure to the virus.
The response plan is broken into preparation, prevention and protection phases.
“We hope the coronavirus doesn’t impact Rockingham County and our schools,” Superintendent Rodney Shotwell said in a news release. “However, the Governor has declared North Carolina in a state of emergency and we want to be prepared. Right now, we're in the preparation and prevention phase. However, we have plans for protection should the coronavirus come to Rockingham County.”
The plans developed with guidance from local, state, federal and international public health infectious organizations and in partnership with similar North Carolina and national school districts.
The RCS planning team includes all departments and the district’s crisis team and will be updated as it changes.
During the prevention phase, RCS is working to proactively by engaging in clean routines insides schools, making materials available for best cleaning practices and posting CDC signage in schools in classrooms.
Starting Monday, all district-sponsored field trips, academic competitions, and school-related activities will be cancelled and all face-to-face professional development has been suspended for school staff.
If a case is confirmed in Rockingham County, RCS will implement protection to the district by launching level 1 of the protection phase.
If the case isn’t confirmed in a RCS school, the district plans to start prec precautions and protective steps to ensure safety of students, staff and families, according to the emergency response.
If a case is confirmed at an RCS school, schools with confirmed casts only will close with students and staff continuing with online and alternative learning.
Community use of said facilities will not be allowed and specpail cleaning protocols will be followed before the school re-opens.
If cases are confirmed or have impact on multiple schools, those school facilities could be closed for students and staff, with opportunities to make up and recover work if multiple closures lead to disruption to “instructional access.
Future notifications to parents and families will be sent out via Alert Now notifications and also shared on the school’s website and social media platforms.
To view RCS’ plan in full, visit: www.rock.k12.nc.us and click the Coronavirus icon on the page.
