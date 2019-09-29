Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael Adamson and Virginia W. Adamson to Ethan D. Mattern and Meili Mattern, 21.10 acres NC-1145 on Mineral Springs Road, $290,000

Gary Walkup and Rachel C. Walkup to Charles B. Parker and Maegan Parker, lot Niblick Drive, Greensboro National Golf Course, $395,000

Sharmeen Jerronn Dalton-Robles and Veronica Dalton-Robles to Ronald Eugene King and Christy Joy King, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase II, $250,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tracey T. Thurnes and James Thurnes to Kevin Pruitt, lot John Street, $107,000

David W. Cook Jr. and Cheryl D. Cook to DOP, Inc. of NC, lot Irving Avenue, $120,000

Oak City Investors, LLC, to Ronald W. Walker, 20.81 acres Friendly Road, $36,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Myrice S. Moore to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Mountain Valley Development or 12th Avenue and Madison Street, $10,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Delois C. Shelton and James Ray Shelton to Christopher T. Purgason and Angela F. Purgason, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section K, $12,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Atticia P. Bundy to Raymond E. Williams Jr. and Irene R. Williams, 2.301 acres +/- Sandy Cross Village, $197,000

Sarah L. Reed to Robert Lee McFadden and Alice Hess McFadden, 9.40 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $252,000

Anita Joyce Rakes and Terry Lee Nelson to Cora Brooke Harris, lot Lick Fork Acres II, $145,000

James Winchester to John Holland and Jessica Keidel, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Montgomery Street, $28,000

Justin Caleb Edwards and Hunter Johnson Edwards to Ronald L. Fix and Lauren B. Fix on Gallent Road, $153,000

Eric Wade Crowder and Gilley Coleman Crowder to Justin Caleb Edwards and Hunter Johnson Edwards, lot Autumn Gate Drive, $247,000

U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Rosalba Nolasco Gonzalez, lots Mulberry Street, $24,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Patrick D. Hutchens, plus Otis G. Norman Jr. and Carrie Hutchens, along with James W. Norman and Susan Norman to Amelia C. Smith, two tracts US-158, $25,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Steven Ray Allen to Edward J. Dobranski, lot Moir Mill Road, $33,000

Divorces filed

Brandy G. Reavis vs. Benjamin Kyle Reavis

Dwight Anthony Soyars vs. Kelly Warren Soyars

Toni Michelle Eychner vs. Damian Leon Eychner

Robert Lee Chambers vs. Morgan Fulp Chambers

Tamara Nicole Tull vs. Armstead Wesley Tull Jr.

Corey Lee Easley vs. Linda Faye Easley

Sarita L. Lemons vs. Cody C. Lemons

James Lee Wade Jr. vs. Arlene Murray Wade

Divorces granted

Denise Ellis from Edward L. Lectora

Leighna Marie Kuehn from Jordan Tyler Kuehn

Laura Dianne Hill from Frederick Leon Hill Jr.

Kimberly Sowder Mize from Albert Wesley Mize

Sean Philip Sermon from Betty Ann Sermon

Sierra Hope Collins from Samuel Josiah Hoffman

Stephanie Jill Castro from Stephen Jose Castro

Tonya Montez Taylor from Eddie Lamont Bishop

