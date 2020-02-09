Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Shawn B. Chamberlain and Deanne M. Chamberlain to Nicholas D. Vanacore and Carmen G. Vanacore, lots Greenfield, $360,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rickey Lee Wilson and Peggy A. Wilson to Jon Slaughter and Deborah C. Slaughter, lot Westerly Park Road, $59,000

Michael Scott Evans to Homer E. Wright Jr., tracts Wilshire Drive, $120,000

Virginia C. Dyer to Richard B. Dyer, lot Washington Street, $25,000

Martin E. Mabe and Donna Roberts Mabe to Jacob B. Harris, lot Garrett Road, $157,500

Jimmy D. Huffman and Peggy T. Huffman to Leslie Livingston and Roger Livingston, lot Taft Street, $157,000

Diane G. Hudgins and Donald Hudgins to Jimmy N. Simmons and Tanya M. Simmons, lot Hamilton Street, $91,500

Gregory L. Fulp and Tracey B. Fulp to Clyde P. Revis Jr., lot Parker Road, $125,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Ms. Linda T. Hyatt to Keith A. Wilde and Donielle D. Wilde, property William W. Wick or Little Boy Drive, $562,000

Kyle S. Wilkinson and Farren Wilkinson to Roger Duane McNeil and Bettina Smith McNeil, 17.05 acres Missouri Lane, $40,000

S&W Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to Michael R. Fulp, 2.001 acres Academy Street/US Hwy. 311, $100,000

Ms. Candy Browning Hall to Larry David Taylor, lot Carter Hall Drive, $5,000

Cathy M. Strange to Clayton M. Doss and Corie W. Doss, along with Teddy M. Doss, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot East Murphy Street, $72,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Steve H. Wall and Vicki T. Wall to Brian Edward Ellison and Kristy Johnson Ellison, lot River Road, $200,000

Keith J. Neal and Shelley J. Neal to Larry J. Teague and Ronda C. Teague, three tracts “The Homestead,” $199,500

Patricia Ann W. Atkins, plus Margaret Gail W. Watford and Thomas Field Watford to Patricia S. Goode, lot Cardwell Road, $110,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

SECURE Inc. to Roberto Mora, lot Irvin Street, $49,000

Javaid and Krishnan, LLC, of NC, to The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital of NC, unit condominium Reidsville Medical Arts Center, $380,000

Samuel E. Nunnally Jr. and Doris J. Nunnally to Michael Carpino, lot Gilmer Street, $5,000

Leon F. Cox and Phyllis Cox to Ef1A, LLC, of Delaware, lot Carter Street, $37,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

HAP Services, LLC, to Carlton Brian Yarber and Lee Crowley Yarber, lot Indian River Acres, $15,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Deanna Jo Swaney vs. James Edward Swaney

Jeffrey Paul Gusler vs. Amanda Grubbs Gusler

Vicky B. Cochran vs. Erich Lee Cochran

Amanda Love S. Saunders vs. Kyle Joseph Saunders

Gina Gail Brown Jessup vs. Timothy Wayne Jessup

Kesha Lashon Johnson vs. Alfonzo Lorenzo Johnson

Silas James Mitchell vs. Elizabeth Proctor Mitchell

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Claudette Andrea Little from Kirk Marcellous Little

Rene Marisa Carr Carter from Dillon Michael Carter

Yosef Habtemariam from Mintwabe Engdawerk

Corey Jamel Redfern from Karen Renee Tucker

Shelly Millhouse from Merced Murillo

Linda Sue Taylor Duncan from Charles Larry Duncan

Jennie Marie Silver Williams from Scottie Wayne Williams Jr.

