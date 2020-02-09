Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Shawn B. Chamberlain and Deanne M. Chamberlain to Nicholas D. Vanacore and Carmen G. Vanacore, lots Greenfield, $360,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rickey Lee Wilson and Peggy A. Wilson to Jon Slaughter and Deborah C. Slaughter, lot Westerly Park Road, $59,000
Michael Scott Evans to Homer E. Wright Jr., tracts Wilshire Drive, $120,000
Virginia C. Dyer to Richard B. Dyer, lot Washington Street, $25,000
Martin E. Mabe and Donna Roberts Mabe to Jacob B. Harris, lot Garrett Road, $157,500
Jimmy D. Huffman and Peggy T. Huffman to Leslie Livingston and Roger Livingston, lot Taft Street, $157,000
Diane G. Hudgins and Donald Hudgins to Jimmy N. Simmons and Tanya M. Simmons, lot Hamilton Street, $91,500
Gregory L. Fulp and Tracey B. Fulp to Clyde P. Revis Jr., lot Parker Road, $125,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Ms. Linda T. Hyatt to Keith A. Wilde and Donielle D. Wilde, property William W. Wick or Little Boy Drive, $562,000
Kyle S. Wilkinson and Farren Wilkinson to Roger Duane McNeil and Bettina Smith McNeil, 17.05 acres Missouri Lane, $40,000
S&W Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to Michael R. Fulp, 2.001 acres Academy Street/US Hwy. 311, $100,000
Ms. Candy Browning Hall to Larry David Taylor, lot Carter Hall Drive, $5,000
Cathy M. Strange to Clayton M. Doss and Corie W. Doss, along with Teddy M. Doss, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot East Murphy Street, $72,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Steve H. Wall and Vicki T. Wall to Brian Edward Ellison and Kristy Johnson Ellison, lot River Road, $200,000
Keith J. Neal and Shelley J. Neal to Larry J. Teague and Ronda C. Teague, three tracts “The Homestead,” $199,500
Patricia Ann W. Atkins, plus Margaret Gail W. Watford and Thomas Field Watford to Patricia S. Goode, lot Cardwell Road, $110,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
SECURE Inc. to Roberto Mora, lot Irvin Street, $49,000
Javaid and Krishnan, LLC, of NC, to The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital of NC, unit condominium Reidsville Medical Arts Center, $380,000
Samuel E. Nunnally Jr. and Doris J. Nunnally to Michael Carpino, lot Gilmer Street, $5,000
Leon F. Cox and Phyllis Cox to Ef1A, LLC, of Delaware, lot Carter Street, $37,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
HAP Services, LLC, to Carlton Brian Yarber and Lee Crowley Yarber, lot Indian River Acres, $15,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Deanna Jo Swaney vs. James Edward Swaney
Jeffrey Paul Gusler vs. Amanda Grubbs Gusler
Vicky B. Cochran vs. Erich Lee Cochran
Amanda Love S. Saunders vs. Kyle Joseph Saunders
Gina Gail Brown Jessup vs. Timothy Wayne Jessup
Kesha Lashon Johnson vs. Alfonzo Lorenzo Johnson
Silas James Mitchell vs. Elizabeth Proctor Mitchell
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Claudette Andrea Little from Kirk Marcellous Little
Rene Marisa Carr Carter from Dillon Michael Carter
Yosef Habtemariam from Mintwabe Engdawerk
Corey Jamel Redfern from Karen Renee Tucker
Shelly Millhouse from Merced Murillo
Linda Sue Taylor Duncan from Charles Larry Duncan
Jennie Marie Silver Williams from Scottie Wayne Williams Jr.
