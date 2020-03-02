WENTWORTH — 2020 Primary One-Stop Early voting numbers were down 18% from 2016, according to voting totals collected by the Rockingham County Board of Elections.
A total of 5,752 voters made it to the polls prior to Election Day Tuesday, down slightly from 2016 tally of 7,015 one-stop daily votes logged over a nine-day period.
Citizens logged 5,752 ballots this primary during a 13-day span dating back to Feb. 13.
Voting totals were down at all four early voting locations across the county — the biggest difference coming from the Salvation Army Bee Penn Moore Community Center where votes were down nearly 34% from 2016.
Reidsville’s one-stop tally fell short of its 2016 total of 2,400 votes by 810 ballots.
At the Board of Elections Office in Wentworth, 1,639 one-stop ballots were placed in the ballot machine during the early voting period — down 230 from 2016.
At the Eden Library, 1,295 votes were collected during the early voting period — 137 fewer than the previous general election primary.
In Western Rockingham 86 less voters made their way to the Madison-Mayodan Library to cast their primary ballot during the early voting process, compared to 2016.
Voting turnout of over 200 was only reached on the final two days of early voting, with Reidsville and Wentworth both eclipsing the mark on Friday and Saturday and Western Rockingham reaching the total on the final day of early voting.
By contrast, daily votes cast equaled just 50 or fewer in four turnouts — once each in Eden and Western Rockingham and twice in Reidsville.
While the Board of Elections Office in Wentworth didn’t reach the 50 or below threshold, a total of 51 voters made their way to the polls on Thursday, Feb. 20 — a day when a cumulative low of 207 voters visited the four early voting locations.
This year’s one-stop numbers might be down from four years ago, but tallies still show as a major increase from 2012, when offices at the remote locations were open for eight days and BOE was open in Wentworth for 15 voting days.
Totals this year were up 37% compared to that year, with 1,563 more ballots cast across the county.
Primary election results were not available prior to press time.
