A second Rockingham County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, local health officials announced Wednesday evening.
The patient, in their early 70s, had several underlying conditions, according to officials, who did not release any other details about the patient or the region of the county they reside.
Officials said further information won’t be released to protect the family’s privacy.
Rockingham County’s first death came April 1, just one day after the first two positive cases were announced to the public.
The patient, later identified as male by Annie Penn Hospital President Cindy Farrand during an emergency Reidsville Council meeting, was in his 60s.
“We want the family to know that our entire community is sending prayers and thoughts of comfort,” said County Manager Lance Metzler in a news release. “Rockingham County Government has been taking COVID19 serious and making major operational changes way before many other counties. We continue to focus on the safety, health, and welfare of citizens and staff.”
Interim Health Director Susan Young also offered condolences and prayers to the family.
Local officials are encouraging individuals experiencing COVID symptoms to call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss symptoms and appropriate next steps.
They also encourage residents to only use hospital emergency rooms for true medical emergencies.
Rockingham County currently has six active COVID-19 cases, after factoring in Wednesday's death to DHHS numbers updated Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina currently has over 3,400 labratory confirmed cases of coronavirus, following nearly 43,000 completed tests.
A total of 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded across the Tar Heel state.
For more information on COVID-19 and prevention measures, visit www.ncdhhs.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.