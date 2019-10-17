STOKESDALE — A driver involved in a Oct. 1 school bus collision has been charged with reckless driving and driving left of center, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Harvey Newcomb, 58, of Rockingham County, was charged Wednesday in connection to a head-on crash on N.C. 68 involving a privately owned school bus carrying two adults and 18 Huntsville Elementary students to an unaffiliated after-school program.
Newcomb was driving northbound near Sylvania Road in his 1989 pickup truck when he struck the bus near the front driver’s side after crossing the center line, troopers said.
The bus lost control, left the highway to the right, struck a ditch and road sign, then returned to the road. Then it traveled off the road to the left, went down the embankment and overturned 400 feet from the highway.
While a number of students, ages 5-10, sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, no life-threatening injuries were reported after the wreck. All those on board were transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for evaluation and released, troopers and teachers said.
Newcomb's pickup came to rest in the roadway, troopers said. Newcomb was also examined at the hospital and sustained only minor injuries.
The bus, driven by Makawi Abdelgadir, of Guilford County, was traveling south to deliver school kids to Stokesdale Learning Center's Operation XCEL after-school program.
The bus was contracted from First Student Inc, a national transportation supplier to school districts including Guilford County.
Newcomb is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
