Sheriff’s Office seeks wanted man
Investigators and deputies are attempting to seek the whereabouts of an Eden man wanted on charges of assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and driving while license revoked.
Officials with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Officers still investigating events involving 47-year-old Ronald Keith Joyce, according to a news release.
Joyce is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees or knows of Joyce’s current whereabouts are urged by investigators to reach out to law enforcement immediately by calling 9-1-1 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-349-9683.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Deputies arrest man who brought marijuana into courthouse
Anthony Gilliam Clements, 59, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce after marijuana fell from his pocket during a security check Thursday at the entrance of the Rockingham County Justice Center.
Clements, who is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond, was arrested without incident according to authorities.
He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 25.
Dickerson arrested for involvement in Ruffin shooting
Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of Pelham, was captured by sheriff’s officers Thursday afternoon in connection to an Oct. 16 shooting in Ruffin.
Authorities said that 40-year-old Deshawn Harden was shot multiple times as he left the residence of 113 Trailer Drive in his vehicle, following an altercation with Dickerson.
Dickerson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts assault by pointing a gun.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 4.
Reidsville man charged with sex offenses
Detective Kimberly Willis has charged Michael Millner, 22, with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
No other details have been released due to safety concerns, law enforcement said.
Millner was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.
The case is still under investigation.
