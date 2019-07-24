WENTWORTH — The site for Rockingham Community College’s multi-million dollar workforce development center has been approved — as has a $4 million increase to the project’s original budget.
The center will be paid for by quarter-cent sales tax revenue.
The Rockingham County Community College Board of Trustees approved the construction site on July 16 and also agreed to allow for the increase the project’s previous $15 million plan, according to a RCC news release providing several new details about the center.
The 41,200 square foot building, slated for Wrenn Memorial Road, will be constructed on a 2.64-acre lot across from the administration building.
The location, chosen over two spots at the front entrance of campus, along N.C. 65, will turn the center into a focal point, said Phillip Steele of Charlotte-based ADW Architects in the release.
Steele, whose firm was hired in December to design the facility, said the location will help create a more collegiate-type of campus.
The one-story complex will dedicate 40 percent of its square footage to common areas that include a 200-seat auditorium, mechanical rooms, corridors and student breakout rooms, according to RCC.
More than 10,000 square feet will be designated for the RCC machining program, with 14,170 of combined square footage being assigned to electrical and industrial systems.
“This facility needs to be glamorous. (It) will enhance your community. It gets your businesses and industries excited about what’s going on inside the facility,” said Steele in the college news release. “It’s a recruitment tool. We want to walk in and have that wow factor,” said Steele as part of the release. “There’s a little bit more cost for that wow factor ... a little bit more glass, a major corridor in the center. Think about this facility as the core to your campus to the outside industry.”
Construction costs are slated at $15.8 million, according to information released by the community college, with design and programming fees and furniture and equipment costs totaling $2.5 million.
Officials anticipate bidding for the $19 million project to begin in May 2021 and construction to start that August.
Construction is slated for completion in October of 2022.
Based on revenues from the local option sales tax, the debt on the facility will be paid over a 20-year period at a 4.5% rate, the release said.
A repayment total that will average $1.4 million annually, is about $304,000 more per year than previously expected.
RCC could obtain close to $4.5 million over 10 years, through infrastructure funds, according to the news release.