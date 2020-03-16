WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College is shifting to online classes, following North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision Saturday to close K-12 public schools for a minimum of two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
RCC has extended the March 11-13 regular spring break through March 20. Instruction will resume online on March 23. Continuing education, Basic Law Enforcement Training, GED courses, and many health sciences classes are being held as scheduled this week.
When classes shift online, RCC’s library and testing center will be open for students who may not have high-speed internet and appropriate devices for online learning.
Spectrum is offering free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with college or K-12 students who do not already have the services. The offer includes any service level up to 100 Mbps.
To enroll in Spectrum’s offer, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households, according to Spectrum.
RCC faculty and staff should report to work as regularly scheduled to prepare for online instruction that will last indefinitely from March 23. The college is still open, and will continue to operate until further notice.
All non-sponsored RCC events have been canceled through April 5, and Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association has suspended all sports through April 5, as well. This impacts RCC’s baseball team and newly-formed beach volleyball team. College administrators will revisit the situation after that date.
RCC’s crisis response team will monitor the situation as it evolves and will collaborate daily in planning safety measures with the North Carolina Community College System and presidents at the state’s other 58 community colleges.
