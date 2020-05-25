WENTWORTH — Following a manhunt, deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Stuart, Virginia, man on Saturday in connection with the shooting of an Eden woman.
Authorities charged Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, of 2252 Creasy Chapel Rd. in Stuart with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on Kendra Cabiness, whom they found wounded at Parkview Mart at 14980 N.C. 87 in Eden, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers worked from 10:30 a.m. until noon to find Hatcher, who they handed over to neighboring Virginia law enforcement at the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.
Cabiness, 26, told investigators Hatcher shot her in the upper right leg at her residence at 123 Ward Road in Eden before he fled on foot.
The injured Cabiness said she managed to drive herself to Parkview Mart to call for help. She was airlifted to a Triad area hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
Hatcher remains in the Henry County, Virginia, jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.