REIDSVILLE — Lucky City’s recreational gem has been selected as an overnight stop this October on the “Mountains to Coast” bike ride.
The event, hosted by Cycle North Carolina, is the only cross-state bike ride.
The 22nd annual ride, a week-long trek, will start in Sparta on Oct. 3 and conclude at North Topsail Beach on Oct. 11.
Approximately 1,100 cyclists are expected to participate in the race where cyclists average 60 miles of pedaling per day.
Other additional stops on the route include a stay in neighboring Mount Airy and Roxboro, as well as stops in Henderson, Smithfield and Clinton.
Riders will arrive in Stokes County at the end of day one after a 53-mile push from Northwest Alleghany County to the hometown of Andy Griffith.
On day two, riders will face the highest elevation of the trip, as they ride 74 miles to Reidsville, before stopping for the night in Reidsville.
Riders will leave from here on day 3, on a 55-mile run to Roxboro in Person County.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride again this year with Rockingham County,” said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker in a news release. “The last time we hosted was in 2014 at the Penn 4-H Center. This year we will be showcasing Reidsville’s gem, Lake Reidsville. These types of events take time, recruitment and lots of planning and working together with area agencies to make it happen. It’s basically a mini-city moving in for 24 hours.”
Donecker added that the city is thrilled that cyclists will have a chance to experience what Reidsville has to offer.
Officials with the City of Reidsville and the Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority, with the help of many others, will work that weekend to plan activities and hospitality for bikers who will call Lake Reidsville home for the evening.
“We are ecstatic that the Cycle North Carolina team selected a Rockingham County community once again as a stop on the beloved Mountains to Coast bike ride,” Rockingham County Commission Chair Mark Richardson in a news release. “Recruiting this event was a great collaboration between the Tourism Development Authority and the City of Reidsville’s Economic Development Department. We can’t wait to showcase Lake Reidsville Park and welcome visitors to Rockingham County. It’s truly an honor to be part of this wonderful event for a fifth time.”
The annual Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is recognized as a highlight race for many cyclists across the country.
Created by the North Carolina Division of Tourism, Capital Broadcasting, NC DOT and North Carolina’s Amateur Sports in 1999, the tour has made overnight stops in more than 100 towns across the state and over 700 communities over the last 21 years.
Online registration for the ride is now open at www.ncsports.org.
Cycle North Carolina officials encourage cyclists to register early, with registration capped at 1,100 riders.
For more information about the Mountains to Coast ride, visit: https://ncsports.org/event/cyclenc_mountainstocoast_ride
