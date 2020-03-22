North Carolina District 65 Representative Jerry Carter is urging local constituents to remain calm, use common sense and follow federal, state and local protocols and guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“… I want you to know that I am working closely with the Governor’s office and our federal partners to ensure North Carolina responds strongly and appropriately to limit the coronavirus outbreak,” Carter write in a news release last week. “As you know, there have already been several significant steps taken on the national, state and local levels to ensure public health is protected. Please know I will continue doing all that I can to assist in this response and keep our residents updated and safe.”
In a statement last week, House Speaker Tim Moore added that the house remains well-prepared for emergencies like COVID-10, “with over a billion dollars remaining in rainy day reserves, even after historic spending on hurricane recovery.”
Carter (R –Reidsville) addressed the concern of state employment disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak in a news release last week, stating that North Carolina’s unemployment system has a disaster readiness policy and financial flexibility to support families and businesses during the emergency.
State law was changed by legislators in 2017 to ensure unemployment benefits be provided without waiting the standard week or without the required prerequisite of searching for employment.
“I would encourage my constituents whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus crisis to contact the NC Employment Security Division at 888-737-0259 to apply for unemployment benefits as soon as possible,” said Rep. Carter. “Also, my office stands ready to help constituents that need assistance.”
Unemployment benefits can be applied for by visiting https://des.nc.gov/apply-unemployment.
