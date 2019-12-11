REIDSVILLE — Police are reviewing an unsolved drive-by shooting murder case that passed its 21st anniversary mark last week. And they have a person of interest they need help locating.
Carlos Alejandro Scales was 24 and playing cards with friends at his 207 N. Harris Street home on the night of Dec. 6, 1998. Witnesses reported suspects sped by Scales’ house, peppering it with multiple rounds of gunfire.
Bullets traveled through walls and windows and struck Scales, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, Reidsville Police Department investigators said in an updated press release detailing the case. No one else was injured during the gunfire, according to the release.
Police report that “suspects” fled the crime in a late model purple Ford Mustang, according to witness reports.
Investigators are hoping to locate Adan Martinez Faustino, who they call a person of interest. Faustino, who would have been 21 at the time of the homicide, is now 41, authorities reported.
Police encourage anyone with information about Faustino’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Shannon Coates with the RPD at 336-347-2338, or leave an anonymous tip with the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers hotline at 336-349-9683.
A Governor’s Reward for information about the case that could lead to an arrest and conviction is still offered and could amount to as much as $5,000, police said in the release.
