Reidsville Police Department reports the following arrests:
July 29
James Kelvin Marks, 57, of Russell Avenue, Reidsville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, one count each of first degree burglary and second degree burglary and violation of a domestic violence protection order
July 31
Alecia Joanne Clifton, 44, of Thomas Street, Reidsville, was charged with one count of warrant service.
William Christopher Gibbs, 19, of Reidsville, was charged with two counts of warrant service and one count of giving fictitious information to an officer.
Brian Alan Hall, 45, of W. Moore Street, Eden, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin.
Lenell Hewitt, 55, of Windemere Court, Reidsville, was charged with one count of warrant service and one count of failure to appear/comply.
Randolph Antonio Keesee, 46, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was charged with second degree trespass.
Michael Cody Ratliff, 21, of Third Avenue, Reidsville, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Janet Lee Hines, 50, of Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was charged with failure to appear/comply.
Aug. 1
Richard Lee Emerson, 54, of S. Byrd Street, Eden, was charged with second degree trespass, DWL not impaired.
Emily Dyan Gunn, 35, of Gilmer Street Extension, Reidsville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Leslie Jessica Adele Hailey, 34, of Loblolly Drive in Axton, Virginia, was charged with hit and run, resisting a public officer, and DWLR license not reclaimed.
Dylan Matthew T. Robertson, 26, of Camp Dan Valley Road, Reidsville, was charged with warrant service.
Aug. 2
Luke James Atkins, 19, of Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny and warrant service.
Michael Lee Foster, Sr., 47, of Delancey Street, Reidsville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and warrant service
Caleb Jole Tucker, 24, of Mel Lane, Reidsville, was charged with one count of simple assault and warrant service.
James Thomas Underwood, 43, of Freeway Drive, Reidsville, was charged with warrant service and concealment/shoplifting.
Aug. 3
Kenneth Erin Boddie, 53, of Burton Street, Reidsville, was charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Malcolm Lee Bondurant, 42, of Windemere Drive, Reidsville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
Ronald Deon Washington, 44, of Hall Street, Reidsville, was charged with communicating threats and drunk and disruptive.
Leroy Blackwell, 75, of Johnson Street, Reidsville, was charged with possession of marijuana, up to ½ ounce.
April Michelle Carter, 41, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
Brandon Lewis Moxley, 22, of Lee Street, Eden, was charged with misdemeanor larceny
Henrietta Evon Neal, 52, of Burton Street, Reidsville, was charged with misdemeanor aid and abetting
Aug. 4
Monique Sherrie Davis, 40, of Iverson Street in Temple Hills, Maryland, was charged with cruelty to animals.
Amanda Gail Edwards, 30, of Chumney Loop, Eden, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Tracey Adams Fargis, 41, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was charged with second degree trespass.
Akia Rimar Mills, 22, of Wilson Road, Reidsville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count concealment/shoplifting.
Joseph Dean Bartlett Jr., 29, of Chumney Loop, Eden, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.