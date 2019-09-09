Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Sept. 2
Gerrard Bailey, 58, of Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 820 Summit Ave. and charged with assault on female and fail to appear/comply.
Erica Neal Hendricks, 32, of Kildare Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 1599 Freeway Drive/Sunnycrest Drive and charged with drugs/other violations.
Brian Lattimore, 54, of Bond Street, Cherryville, was arrested at 2100 Barnes St. and charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Dina Debra Lawless, 36, of Seattle Slew Place, Whitsett, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive on warrant service.
Elysia Morgan Smith, 34, of Island Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1624 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and fail to appear/comply.
Sept. 3
Josh Stuart Cox, 41, of Sherwood Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Tereall Lynn Dickerson, 29, of Brookview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 170 N.C. 65 and charged with false pretense/fraud.
Devron Jacqua Dillard, 25, of Leisureland Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 202 Piedmont St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Tyrone Good, 45, of Ball Street, Greensboro, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with second-degree trespass and communicating threats.
Brooklyn Alexis Greiner, 20, of East Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested at 202 Piedmont St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jamarius Hakeem Horne, 26, of Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was arrested at 521 Triangle Road/Lawndale Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Gelnda Ann Hurd, 37, of East Fuqua Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Niajah Shanee Watston, 18, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with felony larceny.
Sept. 4
Cameron Mckinzie Chance, 27, of Pagetown Road, Elon, was arrested at 1625 N. Scales St./City Heights LP on warrant service.
Sandy Lorinza Slade, 53, of Hawkins Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1301 Hawkins St. and charged with open container of a malt beverage or unfortified wine on city property and resisting public officer.
Sept. 6
Timothy Lawronne Dickerson, 49, of Charlie Street, Eden, was arrested at 1130 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Amanda Kay Hand, 37, of Chippewa Court, Madison, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
William Andrew Hardy, 55, of Freeway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with assault on government official/employee, resisting public officer and second-degree trespass.
Tash Simona Harry, 39, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Marc Steven Karanen, 26, of Dewey Street, Kernersville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Matthew Ross Mabry, 33, of Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Brianna Marie Scott, 23, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive on a warrant service.
Sept. 7
Amber Leigh Carter, 30, of Frances Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1012 Frances Drive and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Franklin Floyd Jr., 63, of Frances Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1012 Frances Drive and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seth Alexander King, 24, of Fairway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jessica Michelle Paylor, 30, of Woody Lane, Ruffin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Bruce Wayne Thornton, 39, of Shumney Loop, Eden, was arrested at 339 SW Market St./Williams Street and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation and two counts fail to appear/comply.
Sept. 8
Corey Caine Jamison, 30, of Rivercrest Drive, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Johnnie Nelson McLaughlin, 35, of Brentwood Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 665 S. Scales St. and charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property, resisting public officer, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and fail to appear/comply.
Katelyn Alissa Pruitt, 16, of Washburn Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charge with misdemeanor larceny.
Samuel Lee Purgason Jr., 25, of Steamboat Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 665 S. Scales St. and charged with resisting public officer.
