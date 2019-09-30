Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Sept. 23
David Edward Gabhart, 69, of Grooms Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 415 Turner Drive/S. Scales Street and charged with driving while impaired.
Makayla Ryshaun Graves, 18, of Jeffrey Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Sept. 24
Jamie Lee Adkins, 38, of Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 500 Barnes St./Lawsonville Avenue and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Robert William Branch, 39, of Washburn Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 630 Water Works Road and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Sept. 25
Felix Myron Vanstory, 38, of Sunberry Drive, Browns Summit, was arrested at 1851 Amos St. and charged with two counts misdemeanor larceny.
Freddie Dewayne Walker, 45, of Montgomery Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 601 Montgomery St. and charged with two counts resisting public officer and assault on female.
Sept. 26
Robert Isiah Settle Jr., 43, homeless, was arrested at 737 Fourth Avenue and charged with fail to appear/comply and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 27
Kristin Nicole Jones, 23, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 513 N. Washington Ave. on warrant service.
Eric Eugene Settle, 33, of South Branch Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 5210 U.S. 29 Business and charged with assault on female.
Sept. 28
Ted Jackson Agee III, 16, of Church Street, Eden, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Kristen Shae Chance, 22, of Boyd Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 527 Boyd St. and charged with simple assault.
Sept. 29
Daquan Davanta Clements, 25, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 901 Vance St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with filing a false report with police.
Randolph Antonio Keesee, 47, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 801 W. Harrison St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
Dylan Matthew Robertson, 26, of Camp Dan Valley Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1025 S. Scales St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Dale Wase, 33, of Whipowill Road, Ruffin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Brandon Wade Wilson, 35, of Roberts Farm Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of open container/consuming alcohol in a passenger area, driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance.
