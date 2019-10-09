Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Sept. 30
Lashonda Lakee Hampton, 24, of Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1706 Sherwood Drive/Pearman Street on warrant service.
Latisha Jewel Jones McAdoo, 24, of Terry Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2201 Barnes St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Brice Jordan Peoples, 25, of Sheraton Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 206 Sheraton Road and charged with simple assault.
Marty Wayne Southard, 43, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 814 Montgomery St./Allison Street and charged with resisting public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to appear/comply.
Oct. 1
Marie Faith Doub, 19, of Coats Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 230 Coats St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with contributing to delinquency of minor and resisting public officer.
Issac James Jones, 23, of Lawsonville Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 415 Turner Drive and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Talia Maria Mercado, 23, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 320 Lindsey St. and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Tiara Octavia Ortiz, 29, of North Wind Place, Charlotte, was arrested at 415 Turner Drive on warrant service.
James Maurice Proctor, 57, of Southfork Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 699 E. Morehead St. and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Chandler Scott Somers, 20, of Blair Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 699 E. Morehead Street/Hubbard Street on warrant service.
Oct. 2
Regina Anne Biggs, 47, of Rockingham Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 521 Price St. and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Oct. 3
Tyrone Lamont Bolden, 44, of Catherine Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 115 N. Washington Ave. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Marcus Lee Canada, 34, of Wray Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 516 Wray St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Angela Graves Dabbs, 43, of Greenwhich Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 115 N. Washington Ave. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Johnny Franklin Isley, 44, of Coats Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 230 Coats St. and charged with cruelty to animals.
Shanika Diane Penn, 31, of Penny Road, Eden , was arrested a 9 Circle Drive and charged with three counts assault on child under 12 years of age and second-degree trespass.
Oct. 4
Deshawn Lamont Blackwell, 25, of McCoy Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 801 W. Harrison St. and charged with assault on female.
Jeffery Coye Coleman, 36, of Centercrest Drive, Elon, was arrested at 2830 N.C. 87 and charged with felony larceny.
Donald Edward Matthews, 42, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 618 S. Main St. and charged with robbery/individual unarmed.
Dede Shehan Medford, 43, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 599 Barnes St./East Street and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Nathan Kyle Sheets, 31, of Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1836 S. Scales St. on a fugitive charge.
Amanda Danielle Ward Poe, 33, of Bluejay Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 417 Maple Ave./West Harrison Street and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked impaired revocation and unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area.
Oct. 5
Joseph Donnell Bass, 66, of Amos Street, Reidsville was arrested at 1620 Way St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deshawn Elijah McBride, 22, of North Washington Ave., Reidsville, was arrested at 1542 Freeway Drive/Ronald Reagan Way on a warrant service.
Dede Shehan Medford, 43, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1542 Freeway Drive/Ronald Reagan Way and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Michael Travis Thaxton, 39, of Pansy Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1620 Ballymena Drive and charged with injury/personal property, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license revoked impaired revocation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oct. 6
Leon Rashad Smith, 33, of Andrew Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1105 S. Scales St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Maura Samantha Toler, 23, of U.S. 29 Business, Reidsville, was arrested at 727 S. Scales St. and charged with conspiracy to manufacture/sell/deliver, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Talmadge Vincent Wyatt Jr., 55, of Pecan Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1613 Pecan Road and charged with fail to appear/comply.
