Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Oct. 14
Jasmine Rae Foust, 32, of Amos Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1013 Rosemont Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with cyberstalking.
Micheal Anthony Hebert, 32, of North Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1023 N. Scales St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Tezhona Liamoni Mock, 23, of Morris Farm Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 699 Lindsey St./Lamberth Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Ronnie Wayne Richardson, 26, of Friendship Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 299 W. Harrison St./South Scales Street on warrant service.
Oct. 15
Lacy Williamson Bigelow, 66, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1699 Freeway Drive/Vance Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robery Ray Moorefield Jr., 41, of Lancaster Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Turner Drive and charged with assault by strangulation.
Oct. 16
Tabitta Tosha Harris, 28, of Wolf Island Road, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department on warrant service.
Ryan Alan Vessenmeyer, 27, of Doe Run, Reidsville, was arrested at 1605 Way St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Oct. 17
Javon Boswell Fields, 37, of South Scales Street, was arrested at 100 Pennsylvania Ave./Northeast Market Street and charged with second-degree trespass.
Danny Ira Goins, 119, of King Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 616 King St. and charged with simple assault.
Dashara Rochelle Jennings, 27, of Hampton Road, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud and concealment/shoplifting.
Klarissa Marie McFarland, 28, of Blue Jay Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Cross Pointe Drive/Durwood Court and charged with driving while impaired.
Ayana Shreece Watlington, 26, of Wray Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 516 Wray St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Oct. 18
Candy Michelle Gaddy, 26, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1521 Barnes St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Michael Rashard Millner, 22, of Fontaine Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 459 Se Market St./E Harrison Street on four counts warrant service and was additionally charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Qwondell Dayshawn Smith, 24, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1702 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Oct. 19
Mark Wesley Bullock, 52, of Pennrose Drive, Reidsville, was arrested on South Scales Street and charged with two counts false pretense/fraud.
Ashley Nicole Creasy, 28, of N.C. 87, Reidsville, was arrested at 902 N. Scales St. and charged with trespass/domestic criminal.
Aureana Germaine Gamble, 20, of Amos Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor aid and abet.
Willow Diane Johnson, 22, of Narrow Gauge Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on warrant service and was additionally charged with larceny from a building.
Christopher Scott Ore, 37, of Pennington Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with larceny from building.
Ronnie Wayne Richardson, 26, of Friendship Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 299 W. Harrison St./S. Scales Street on warrant service.
Alex Jay Roark, 21, of Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor aid and abet.
Oct. 20
Jose Cazares Corona, 45, of Ragweed Trail, Reidsville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Kristin Lynn Huffines, 28, homeless, was arrested at 801 W. Harrison St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jery Trujillo, 24, of Lawsonville Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 612 Main St. and charged with driving while impaired.
