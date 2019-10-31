Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Oct. 21
Tammy Dawn Hostetter, 51, of Isaiah Walker Road, Elon, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Seth Alexander King, 24, of Fairway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1624 Freeway Drive on two counts warrant service.
Charles Terrell Lowe, 38, of Greensboro, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Oct. 22
Johnny Wayne Burton Jr., 32, of Halifax Road, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting and two counts fail to appear/comply.
Brianna Cheyanne Hairston, 20, of King Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Kwan Cornell Harris, 57, of Friendship Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested on Cypress Drive and charged with driving while license revoked, limited driving privileges revocation.
Joseph Gene Haswell, 27, of Johnson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 800 Wilson St./Wentworth Street and charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a firarm and larceny after breaking and entering.
Joshua Keyan Price, 28, of Halifax Road, Danville, Virginia was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with felony larceny, concealment/shoplifting and resisting public officer.
Derek Malloy Williamson Jr., 27, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1706 Sherwood Drive/Pearman Street and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Oct. 23
Marvin Cornelius Anderson, 52, of Fifth Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1099 Freeway Drive/Gibbs Lake Road and charged with driving while impaired.
Donald Graves Jr., 45, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1601 S. Scales St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Tyler Graves, 27, of Sunflower Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1199 Wentworth Street/George Street and charged with misdemeanor simple possession schedule VI controlled substance.
Dana Manus Pruitt, 48, of Manley Farm Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 608 Montgomery St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Hannah Rebecca Shelton, 27, of Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 823 Summit Ave. and charged with child abuse.
Oct. 24
Melvin George Graves, 51, of Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 131 Flat Rock Road and charged with assault on female and misdemeanor larceny.
Mark Antwan Hall Jr., 29, of Laster Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1702 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple assault.
Brian G. Hampton, 41, of Gunn Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 323 Hubbard St. and charged with simple assault.
Kristen Foust Nelson, 33, of Rosemary Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1510 Gibbs Road and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Sherman Aminous Womack, 60, of Miltonwood Road, Browns Summit, was arrested at 1025 S. Scales St. and charged with driving while impaired and possession/consumption of fortified wine, liquor or mixed beverage in unauthorized
Oct. 25
Ricky Purcell Alexander, 20, of Bridgewater Driver, Burlington, was arrested at 799 Vance St./Yourse Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Rodney Tyrone Cobb, 44, of Willow Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 819 Willow St. and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on female and false pretense.
Sherri Lynn Isley, 38, of Meadow Branch Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 130 Arlington St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Pearly M. McCollum, 50, of Sunset Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 601 Marcellus St. and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespass.
Leon Rashad Smith, 33, of Andrew Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 699 Vance Street/West Harrison Street and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 26
Austin Lee Barker, 21, of Cupcake Trail, Mayodan, was arrested in Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud.
Julie Williams Inman, 21, of Alee Road, Reidsville, was arrested on warrant service at 1725 Freeway Drive.
Carol Jean Pruitt, 26, of Cupcake Trail, Mayodan, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud and concealment/shoplifting.
Ihtisham Amjad Rana, 25, of Eskdale Drive, High Point, was arrested on warrant service at 201 Madison St.
Julie Meredith Williams, 21, of Alee Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1725 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Patricia Williams, 60, of Pennslyvania Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 290 Pennslyvania Ave. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27
Harold Cardwell Jr., 44, of Johnson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 99 Settle St./Southwest Market Street and charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Michael Edward Scales, 22, of Magnolia Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 2901 Vance St. and charged with driving while impaired, second-degree trespass, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.