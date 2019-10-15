Reidsville Police announce the following arrests:
Oct. 7
Shannon Marie Hudson, 33, of Washoe Court, Madison, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Aaliyah Chelsey Martin, 25, of South Joyner Street, Gibsonville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Lee Powell, 47, of Boyd Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 608 Boyd St. and charged with injury to personal property.
Oct. 8
Arnold Wayne Cardwell, 57, of Mulberry Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 203 Mulberry Street and charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Oct. 10
Victor Anthony Coffelt, 29, of Water Works Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 141 Scales St./Gilmer Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
James Thomas Norwood Jr., 50, of Hillcrest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 415 Hillcrest St. and charged with second-degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana ½ oz. to 1 ½ oz.
Oct. 11
Craig Westly Harris, 47, of Boyd Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 214 N. Washington Ave. and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Oct. 12
Laurie Fain Chilton, 50, of Wilson Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2009 S. Scales St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Robert Ray Moorefield Jr., 41, of Lancaster Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 611 Lancaster Drive and charged with assault on female.
Stephen Eugene Sapp III, 27, of Jennifer Court, Reidsvilel, was arrested at 954 Jennifer Court and charged with assault on female and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Oct. 13
Mary Anne Gaddy, 44, of Penny Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.
Christy Wood Stanfield, 50, of Acme Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with substitution of price.
James Eric Troxler, 46, of Way Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 608 Montgomery St. and charged with resisting public officer and three counts fail to appear/comply.
