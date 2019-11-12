Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Nov. 4
Jesse Nelson Adams, 45, of Lee Circle, Reidsville, was arrested at 521 N. Scales St. and charged with drunk and disruptive.
James Haywood Harris, 56, of Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 309 Thompsonville St. on warrant service.
Nov. 5
Heather Ward Heffner, 39, of Bluejay Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Nov. 6
Christina Cheyenne Armijo, 24, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested on North Scales Street and charged with driving while impaired, child abuse and driving while license revoked violation of limited driving privileges.
Shawn Dillion M. Benfield, 24, of Barnes Street, Was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Malinda Anneliese Cobb, 36, of Pecan Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1619 Pecan Road and charged with child abuse.
Eric Samuel Ellington, 32, of Burlingame Way, Cary, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor aid and abet.
Cherry Nacola Galloway, 24, of Trailer Drive, Ruffin, was arrested at 1099 N. Scales St./Winchester Street on warrant service.
Mark Windsor Shelton, 66, of Salem Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2299 Freeway Drive/Deerfield Drive and charged with driving while impaired and open container after consuming alcohol.
Elysia Morgan Smith, 34, of Ashewood Drive, Snow Camp North Carolina, was arrested are Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 7
Charles David Gallenberger, 23, of West Plumemound Road, Wawautosa, Wisconsin, was arrested at 101 Express Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August Cole Hansen, 24, of Bren Lane, Eden Prairie, was arrested at 101 Express Drive and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Christoper James Weeks, 23, of Irwin Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, was arrested at 101 Express Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joel David Walker, 18, of Price Acres, Reidsville, was arrested at 199 Carter Ridge Drive/Mason Drive and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and resisting public officer.
Jacob Randal Neis, 23, of Gramercy Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested at 101 Express Drive and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz., misdemeanor simple possesssion of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Nov. 8
Gene Brenton Vaughn III, 34, of Shadyview Road, Fieldale, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Nov. 9
Niles Keitrich Pinnix, 40, of Amos Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1851 Amos St. and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, false report of theft of motor vehicle, filing a false report with police and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wesley Lee Pruitt, 56, of Watson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 618 S. Main St. and charged with drunk and disruptive.
Nov. 10
Amanda Lynn Baughman, 42, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 612 Lawndale Drive and charged with forgery of notes.
Shykia Mylika Broadnax, 25, of Fox Chase Loop Road, Gibsonville, was arrested at 2899 Vance Street/Pecan Road and charged with driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation and fail to appear/comply.
Lindsey Junior Graves, 44, of Thomas Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 620 Thomas St. and charged with simple assault.
James Lee Holder II, 27, of Pearson Farm Road, Summerfield, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Tylor Powell, 24, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 McCoy Road/Freeway Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Kevin Duane Roberston, 51, of Bryant Street, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud.
