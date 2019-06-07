Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
May 27
Jerry Raynel Harrison, 54, homeless, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart of Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.
May 28
Akeem Maurice Dennis, 25, of Brookview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Ridge St. and charged with assault on a female and on warrant service.
Randolph Antonio Keesee, 46, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1012 Bessemer St. and charged with drunk and disruptive.
Charles Kevin Rickman, 41, of Gordon Farm Way, Browns Summit, was arrested at 5200 U.S. 29 Business and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Miles Edward Vinson, 25, of Pickrell Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1909 Pickrell Road on a warrant service.
May 29
Tony Lee Artis, 48, of West Fieldcrest Road, Eden was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with two counts felony breaking and entering and injury to personal property.
May 30
Londre Daveairre Bernstein, 25, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1199 Green St./Coach Road and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, two counts resisting public officer, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
Tyler Dujuane Blackwell, 30, of Lyle Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 129 S. Technology Drive and charged with possession of firearm by felon and resisting public officer.
Felix Myron Vanstory, 38, of Sunberry Drive, Browns Summit, was arrested at 1851 Amos St. on a warrant service.
Saijel Ianyas Williams, 18, of N.C. 700, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Chasity Denise Woods, 43, of Coats Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 241 S. Scales St./Settle Street and charged with driving while impaired.
June 1
Tammy Renae Reagan, 45, of Northwest Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 513 N. Washington Ave. on a warrant service.
June 2
Wanya Marquis Enoch, 21, of Grooms Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2110 Barnes St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
John Slyvester Wheeler, 71, of Lala Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 171 Ridge St./Hill Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.