Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
June 17
Jeffrey Zane Bridges, 29, of Fifth Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 Lawndale Dr./S. Scales Street and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Randolph Antonio Keeseee, 46, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 801 W. Harrison St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
Latisha Jewel Jones McAdoo, 23, of Terry Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 Lawndale Dr./S. Scales St. and charged on three counts warrant service and resisting public officer.
Cadesha Jenae Robertson, 25, of Madison Street, Eden, was arrested at 2201 Barnes St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Jerry Lee Shelton, 41, of Young Road, Stoneville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
June 18
Wesley Ray Cates, 36, of Westminister Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 NE Market St./Roanoke Street and was charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Audrey Wanette Hunt, 40, of Lamberth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 316 Lamberth St. and charged on a warrant service.
June 19
Henry Dean Warren, 33, of Fifth Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 712 Fifth Ave. and charged with assault on female.
Vincent Leanard Watt, 58, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 300 SW Market St./Carter Street with driving while impaired.
June 20
Donnell Jerome Dalton, 34, of Thomas Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 200 S. Washington Ave. and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Wesley Lee Pruitt, 55, of Watson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 399 Boyd St./Watson Street and charged with false pretense/fraud.
June 21
Tina Marie Canada, 30, of South Harris Street, Reidsville, was arrested on Southeast Market Street and charged on a warrant service.
Bruce William Forbes Jr., 26, of Hodges Street, Eden, was arrested at 1624 Freeway Drive and charged with one count felony misdemeanor and one count misdemeanor larceny.
Rick James McNeill, 39, of Sunset Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 214 N. Washington Ave./Sprinkle Street and charged with resisting public officer.
June 22
Crystal Cummings Carter, 40, of Maiden Lane, Reidvsille, was arrested on Maple Avenue and charged with aggravated assault.
June 23
Delano Antwaun King, 31, of Hamlet Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 3337 Vance Street Extension/Irvin Farm Road and charged on a warrant service.
Joseph Andrew Smalls, 42, of Linville Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1302 Linville Drive and charged with communicating threats.