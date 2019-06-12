June 3
James Thomas Norwood Jr., 49, of Hillcrest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 408 Hillcrest St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
June 5
Michelle Lynn Wilson, 30, of South Main Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 515 Barnes St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
June 6
Larry Vaughn Atkinson, 55, of Walnut Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1105 Walnut St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Jeremiah Tavaris Council, 18, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 633 Prince Williams St. on a warrant service.
Dajour Cardell Hairston, 25, of Lesley Place, Reidsville, was arrested at 618 S. Main St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts fail to appear/comply.
June 8
Bro Lovez Hayes, 32, of Pennslyvania Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 325 NW Market St. and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christler Wyatt Hutchens, 22, of Baker Crossroad, Madison, was arrested at 1703 Freeway Drive on a warrant service.
Daphaney Millner, 53, of South New Street, Eden, was arrested at 207 Pennsylvania Avenue and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting public officer, fail to appear/comply and simple assault.
June 9
Joshua Bray Hawkins, 29, of U.S. 29 Business, Reidsville, was arrested at 1130 Freeway Drive and charged with sell/deliver a controlled substance.
Gregory David Keesee, 44, of Wentworth St., Reidsville, was arrested at 1130 Freeway Drive on a probation violation.
Maura Samantha Toler, 22, of U.S. 29 Business, Reidsville, was arrested at 2228 U.S. 29 Business and charged with conspiracy of MFG/Sell/Deliver.