Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
June 24
Oven Bahena, 52, of Green Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1114 Green St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Douglas Keith Talbert, 36, of Parkland Road, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant service at 249 Parkland Road.
June 25
James Howard Knighten Jr., 72, of Crescent Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass.
June 26
Robert William Branch, 39, of Washburn Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1622 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Anthony O’Neal Hampton Jr., 23, of Ferry Road, Danville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant service at 635 S. Main St./Woodrow St.
Iesha Annette Winchester, 27, of Prince Williams Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1453 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
June 27
Tasha Simona Harry, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant service at 1399 Freeway Drive/Front Street.
Jeffrey Lamont Simpson, 45, of Roanoke Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1909 Vance St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
June 28
Charles McGee, 65, of Hickory Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 400 Stokes St. and charged with drunk and disruptive.
Kendrell Jequan Pinnix, 26, of Pineview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1048 Freeway Drive and charged with one count possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs possession: coke/opium, felony possession of stolen goods/property and fail to appear/comply.
Heather Elizabeth Sampson, 25, of Longbranch Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2318 S. Scales St. on warrant service and failure to appear/comply.
June 29
Ashley Jo Lewellyn, 19, of Vanderford Street, Burlington, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
James Thomas Norwood Jr., 50, of Hillcrest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Hillcrest St./Barnes Street and charged with second-degree trespass.
William Herman Slade, 72, of South Branch Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 103 S. Branch St. and charged with simple assault.
June 30
Wayne Thomas Draughon Jr, 68, of Pennrose Drive, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant service at 1406 S. Scales St.
Christi Iris Locklear, 40 of Corliss Street, Greensboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with two counts misdemeanor larceny.
Dajour Jerece Tatum, 19, of Lindsey St, Reidsville, was arrested at 1011 Freeway Drive/Rabbit Trail and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.