Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
June 10
Brandon Dupree Benton, 31, of Grooms Road, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with false pretense/fraud and financial trans card theft.
Jennifer Lynn Conners, 31, of Benson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 603 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz.
Brian Keith Hearn, 34, of Joe Cobb Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 12 Circle Drive and charged on a warrant service and possession of controlled substance.
Rafael Garibay Sanchez, 37, of Amos Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1213 Richardson Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
June 11
Stedman Lewis McLaughlin, 30, of Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive on warrant service.
June 12
Stephen Joshua Anders, 31, of Coleman Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1349 W. Harrison St./Walters Street and was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order and cruelty to animals.
June 13
Tameka Lenee Cummings, 43, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 809 Spring St. and charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property, resisting public officer and warrant service.
Lyshod Jaishe Graves, 26, of Sherwood Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1533 Freeway Drive and charged on a warrant service.
Clarence Edward Morton Jr., 42, of Buttercup Road, Eden, was arrested at 2100 Barnes St. and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Robert Isiah Settle Jr., 43, of Lesley Place, Reidsville, was arrested at 809 Spring St. and charged with three counts fail to appear/comply, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 14
Ricky William Clifton, 55, of Stadium Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with fail to appear/comply.
William Thomas Thompson, 40, of North Church Street, Greensboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Rickie Edwards Whack, 32, of Oakbrook Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 1399 Freeway Drive/Ashcroft Drive on warrant service.
June 15
Jason Lloyd Pruitt, 28, of Long Street, Eden, was arrested at 911 Watson St. and charged with assault on female.
Cherry Maebell Waddell, 49, of N.C. 87, Reidsville, was arrested at 899 Lawsonville Ave./Southard Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
June 16
Joe Mitchell Bray, 18, of Broad Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 213 Broad St. and charged with injury/personal property.
Justin Travis Chilton, 37, of Kingwood Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 402 N. Scales St. and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Josue De Labra Guiterrez, 345, of Lorraine Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1542 Freeway Drive/Ronald Reagan Way and charged with driving while impaired.
Anthony John Graf, 29, of Forsyth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 312 Forsyth St. and charged with filing false report/police and cruelty to animals.
Kelsi Payge Phillips, 29, of Richardson Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 700 Somers St./Mulberry Street and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation and two counts drugs/other violations.