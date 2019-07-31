Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
July 22
Marques Ra’shon Millner, 19, of Carter Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1636 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
July 23
Trudy Lynn Jordan, 37, of Leigh Drive, Stoneville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Tabitha Nicole Miller, 25, of Poley Road, Browns Summit, was arrested at 2099 Freeway Drive/Moss Street on warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
William Herman Slade, 72, of South Branch Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 103 S. Branch St. and charged with possession with three counts intent to manufacture/sell and sell/deliver a controlled substance.
July 24
Ann Walker Harris, 49, of Summit Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1613 Vance St. on warrant service.
William Clinton Tuttle, 45, of Washburn Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2100 Barnes St. on warrant service.
July 25
Katrina Nichole David, 36, of Arlington Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 130 Arlington St. on warrant service and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Jhantel Logan, 23, of Neal Road, Madison, was arrested at 808 N. Scales St. on warrant service.
July 26
Brian Alan Hall, 45, of West Moore Street, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on two counts of warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny, false pretense/fraud, carrying concealed weapon, felony larceny by removing an anti-theft device.
July 27
Tonly Lee Bailey, 52, homeless, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Christopher Brnadon Barrier, 32, of N.C. 87, Reidsville, was arrested at 2101 S. Scales St. and charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer and misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Joseph Lee Finney, 32, of Halls Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 Lawndale Drive/Scales Street and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and driving while impaired.
Lance Samuel Graves, 32, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Nickellion J Womack, 17, of North Scales Street, was arrested at 720 Reid St./Wentworth Street and charged with fail to heed blue light or siren.
July 28
Davis William Easter, 27, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1599 Freeway Drive/Sunnycrest Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Kameron Rashawn Mims, 20, of Harden Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 S. Scales St./W. Morehead Street and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.