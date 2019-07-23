Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
July 14
Leroy Brunson, 65, of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 913 Lindsey St. and charged with assault on female.
Jasmine Renee Lyons, 24, of Burton Street, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department on a warrant service.
Akia Rimar Mills, 22, of Wilson Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 141 S. Scales St./Gilmer Street and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Stephanie Lynn Smith, 39, of Roach Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 614 Roach St./Carroll Street and charged with drunk and disruptive.
Jimmy Wayne Southern, 61, of South Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Michael Leshawn Taylor, 36, of Camelot Place, Reidsville, was arrested at 318 Leary Circle and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
July 15
Steven Greig Wilmoth, 46, of Roberst Farm Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 132 S. Scales St. on a warrant service.
July 16
April Michelle Carter, 41, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2100 Barnes St. and charged with misdemeanor aid and abet.
Michael Antonia Pass, 35, of Staples Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 199 Hall St./ South Harris Street and charged with assault on a female, injury to real property, felonious restraint, driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, resisting public officer, unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Brittany Nicole Phillips, 24, of Hill Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 199 Hall St./South Harris Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Lula Bell Pratt, 66, of Graves Street, Reidvsille, was arrested at 401 Graves St. and charged with maintaining a place for drugs.
July 17
Monica Yvette Allen, 36, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 123 S. Franklin St. on a warrant service.
Kendrick Javonne Alverson, 22, of Carroll Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with fail to appear/comply.
July 18
Leanne Michelle Beedham, 38, of Montgomery Street, Reidsville was arrested at 903 Montgomery St. and charged with driving while license revoked, not repaired revocation.
Glenda Ann Hurd, 37, homeless, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with larceny from a motor vehicle.
Seth Alexander King, 23, of Fairway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
Jonathan Earl McLaughlin Jr., 18, of Pickrell Road Lot 41, Reidsville, was arrested at 1909 Pickrell Road and charged with two counts driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation and assault by strangulation.
James Junior Neal, 51, of Ware Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 599 Vance St./Piedmont Street on a warrant service.
Tyrecko Amandez Santiago, 41, of Roach Street, Reidsville was arrested at 608 Roach St. and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
July 19
Shakimbria Myeasha Anthony, 23, of Watson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 718 Watson St. and charged with communicating threats.
Bobby Lashawn Cummings, 24, of McCoy Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1209 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Velvecia Maria Herbin, 34, of Greenwich Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1645 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property and possession of marijuana up to 1 ½ oz.
Kristin Lynn Huffines, 27, of Roanoke Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1357 Wentworth St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
Ashley Nicole Hunt, 28, of Watson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 718 Watson St. on a warrant service.
Latoya Virginia Martin, 35, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1404 Ballymena Drive and charged with false pretense/fraud, driving while license revoked, not reclaimed, fraud/other, and forgery/uttering/using.
Christina Lee McCain, 36, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 199 Carter St./North Scales Street and charged with possession of open container, consuming alcohol in a passenger area.
Jameson Cole McGehee, 26, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 806 Lawndale Drive and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while impaired.
Kyra Nicole Moore, 22, of South Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2139 S. Scales St. on a warrant service.
Rashawn Shumar Norman, 28, of Lincoln Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 615 Lincoln St. on a warrant service and was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
July 20
Crystal Ann Brown, 30, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Amber Leigh Carter, 30, of Francis Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 299 NE Market St./Pennslyvania Avenue on a warrant service.
Roy Eugene Howard Jr., 53, of Maiden Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 1214 Maiden Lane and charged with injury/personal property.
Kori Leah Hairston, 32, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1515 Ballymena Drive on service of warrants.
Reshaundra Renee Joyce, 30, of Bessemer Street, Greensboro, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with communicating threats and telephone harassment.
Jonnesha Renee McCain, 23, of Jeffrey Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 926 Jeffrey Court on a warrant service.
Steven Lamont Snipes, 33, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1515 Ballymena Drive on service of warrants.
Bertha Renee Wehunt, 45, of Maple Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with simple assault.
Wanda Faye Wilson, 57, of Roach Street, Mayodan, was arrested at 619 Lindsey St. and charged with fail to report an accident, communicating threats, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.