Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
July 1
Darian Lamar Miller, 25, of Moir Mill Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2119 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
James Anthony Rosser, 33, of North Swing Road, Greensboro, was arrested at 2051 Pecan Road/Vance Street on a warrant service for four counts.
Ronald James Smith, 53, of Lick Fork Creek Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 1999 Freeway Drive/Gibbs Drive on possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 2
James Willison Alexander, 22, of Eugene Street, Reidsville was arrested at 601 Eugene St. and charged with three counts communicating threats.
Achanti Wher R Ree Nique Brooks, 17, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 9 Circle Drive and charged with disorderly conduct.
Brionna Lachelle Brooks, 21, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Cedar Street/Vance Street and charged with communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and assaulting emergency personnel.
Reginald Demont Brooks, 38, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested on Circle Drive and charged with disorderly conduct.
Brandon Lamar Gordon, 28, of Martin Luther King Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 617 Sprinkle St./North Washington Avenue and charged with conspiracy to manufacture, sell, deliver, sell/deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell.
July 3
Diane Grubbs Busick, 62, of Ellington Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1105 S. Scales St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Judy Rutledge Gonzalez, 64, of South Main Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 102 S. Main St. and charged with misuse of 911 system and resisting public officer.
Donovan Denzel Jumper, 26, of Pennsylvania Ave, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Mark Anthony Marshall, 35, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 506 Marcellus St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Karen Hooper Mills, 51, of Linville Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1302 Linville Drive and charged with simple assault.
Kristi Dawn Southard, 44, of Reid School Road, Reidsville was arrested at 513 Piedmont St./Garnder Street and charged with second-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny.
July 5
Michaela Lola Ashe, 41, of Linville Drive, Reidsville, was arrested on Piedmont Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, fail to appear/comply.
Johnathan Taylor McBride, 19, of Penny Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Pine Hill Court/South Park Drive and charged with second-degree trespass and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
July 6
Tara Shanette Hairston, 27, of Roslyn Drive, Burlington, was arrested at 400 Marcellus St. on a warrant service.
Michael Anthony Martin, 45, of Brookview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 203 Brookview Drive and charged with assault on female.
July 7
Juan Drayelle Anderson, 45, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 327 N. Washington Ave. and charged with assault on female.
Joseph Brady Barnette, 20, of Oak Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert Hamilton Lee Jr., 44, of Speedway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with felony larceny.