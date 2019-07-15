Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
July 7
Juan Drayelle Anderson, 45, of N. Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 327 N Washington Avenue and charged with assault on female.
Joseph Brady Barnette, 20, of Oak Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert Hamilton Lee Jr., 44, of Speedway Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with felony larceny.
July 8
Joe Lewis Blackwell Jr., 48, of Lytle Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 911 N. Scales St./Acme Street and charged with possession of marijuana 1.2 to 1 ½ oz. and driving while impaired.
Donald Ivan Johnson, 58, homeless, was arrested at 128 McCoy Road and charged with felony breaking and entering/force, injury to real property and first-degree trespass.
Clara Lolita Perry, 68, of Bradley Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2402 Freeway Drive and charged with cruelty to animals.
Antonio Reshard Totten, 29, of Oakbrook Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 525 Madison St./Driscoll Street and charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and false pretense/fraud.
Jill Annette Walker, 54, of Maiden Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 1104 Maiden Lane and charged with six counts false pretense/fraud and financial transaction card theft.
July 9
Chandeleer Lynette Cunningham, 17, of East Morehead Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 601 E. Morehead St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
Bruce William Forbes Jr, 26, of Penny Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 304 Moss St./Sprinkle Street and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Veronica Lorraine Guy, 34, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Lindsey Street/S. Washington Avenue and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired.
July 10
Raven Byron Broadnax, 26, of Ridge Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive on a warrant service.
Jeremiah Tavaris Council, 18, of Sprinkle Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 606 Sprinkle St. and charged with assault on female.
Crystal Lea Morton, 38, of Willow Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 200 Block City Heights Loop Road and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
July 11
Danny Lee Rector, 59, of Neal Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 211 Neal St. on a warrant service.
Jessica Denise Turner, 29, of Southard Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 300 NW Market St./Roanoke St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
July 12
Jerry Kenneth Call Jr., 45, homeless, was arrested t 201 Madison St. and charged with concealment/shoplifting, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.
Larry Lee Carter, 48, of County Line Road, Reidsville, was arrested on Wentworth Street at George Street and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Camilo Mdeina Flores, 47, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2451 Scales St./Lawndale Drive and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked impaired revocation.
Bryan Andre Graves, 34, of NW Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1025 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of Marijuana up to ½ oz. and driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Bruce Alan Rector, 51, was arrested at 2216 Gibbs Road and charged with assault on female.
Shanna Nicole Thompson, 36, of 2451 S. Scales St./Lawndale Drive, was arrested at 2451 S. Scales St./Lawndale Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
Mary Ann Walker, 41, of Gibbs Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2216 Gibbs Road and charged with driving while license revoked, impaired revocation and reckless driving to endanger.
Anthony Lea Wimple, 21, of Hodges Dairy Road, Yanceyville, was arrested at 2451 S. Scales St./Lawndale Drive and charged with driving while impaired.
July 13
Anthony Jamar Carter, 27, of Hart Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 807 Hart St. and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault by strangulation and injury/personal property.
Anthony Lawrence Graves 64, of S. Van Buren Road, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Robert Dean Martin, 48, of Frazier Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 2119 Freeway Drive and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Kevin Duane Mitchell, 33, of Millkin Street, Greensboro, was arrested 399 W. Harrison St./South Main Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexandrea Janel Pike, 31, of Jeffrey Court, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Cassandra Louise Pike, 29, of Brown Road, Yanceyville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.