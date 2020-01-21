Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Jan 13
Amanda Lynn Ramirez Garcia, 39, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at 299 W. Harrison St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Jan. 14
Misty Dawn Brooks, 28, of Owl Drive, Ringold, Virginia, was arrested at 1622 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
James Junior Neal, 52, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 306 Holderby St. and charged with assault on female.
Jan. 15
Sandra Lashawn Allen, 27, of Roach Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 509 Roach St. and charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
Disie Lamont Broadnax, 44, of Glass Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 404 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with five counts false pretense/fraud and five counts embezzlement and worthless check.
Rhamel Tyrone Irving, 25, of Friendship Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 899 Vance St. on warrant service.
Jerry Emmanual Peele, 63, of North Franklin Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 N. Franklin St. and charged with misuse of 9-1-1 system.
Ryan Jeffrey Williamson, 25, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department on warrant service.
Jan. 16
Dhymonique A. Alexander, 26, of East Sunset Drive, Monroe, was arrested at 1509 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jazmine Jade Alexander, 20, of South Main Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1509 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Faith Shalita Mitchell, 29, of Northwest Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 899 Vance St. and charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Teresa Ann Wright, 57, of Pleasantville Church Road, Madison, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jan. 17
Christina Cheyenne Armijo, 25, of Ross Acres Road, Burlington, was arrested at 2299 Freeway Drive on warrant service.
Theresa Gayle Blackwell, 48, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 487 N. Washington Ave. and charged with three counts resisting public officer, two counts assault on government official/employee, simple assault and possession with intent to manufacture/sell.
Rhonda Rena Withers, 57, of Graves Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 509 Graves St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jan. 18
John Galloway Graves, 62, of Ware Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
James Thomas Norwood Jr., 50, of Hillcrest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 565 Flack St. and charged with felony breaking and entering, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.
