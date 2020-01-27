Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Jan. 20
Anthony Jamar Carter, 28, of Hart Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2100 Barnes St. and charged with possession of controlled substance and assault on female.
Dennis Shaw, 61, of Stoney Creek School Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1909 Vance St. on two counts warrant service and was additionally charged with driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 21
Michael Jamal Broadnax, 30, of South Main Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1499 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana between ½ and 1 ½ oz.
Billy Wray Brown, 56, of Lamberth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive and charged with fail to appear/comply and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Zachary Neal Davis III, 45, of Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, was arrested at 199 Diesel Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area.
Sherri Lynn Isley, 38, of Meadow Branch Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adrian Rajae’ Johnson, 25, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at 1335 Wentworth St. and charged with possession of marijuana between ½ oz. and 1 ½ oz.
Darlene Neal, 54, of Burton Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.
Timothy James Oakes, 30, of R and L Smith Drive, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at 1735 Freeway Drive on fugitive warrants.
Sandie Renee Shelton, 45, of U.S. 158, was arrested at 329 N. Washington Ave. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance.
Jan. 22
Jessica Iva Jean Holland, 33, of John Brewer Road, Roxboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of coke/opium, misdemeanor larceny and fail to apprear/comply.
Keenen Sharod Winchester, 29, of South Scales Street, was arrested at 1807 S. Scales St. and charged with discharging firearm in city limits.
Jan. 24
Kendrick Javonne Alverson, 22, of Carroll Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 932 Jeffrey Court and charged with assault by strangulation.
Brian Edward Hales, 37, of Dandys Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 1542 Freeway Drive and charged with simple affray.
Lazaro Lesmo Sanchez, 26, of Morreene Road, Durham, was arrested at 537 S. Scales St. on two counts warrant service.
Jeffrey Lynn Hales, 65, of Dandys Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 1542 Freeway Drive and charged with simple affray.
Shaheid Sheron Herbin, 24, of South Branch Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 415 S. Branch St. and charged with assault on female and injury to personal property.
Jan. 25
Ahmed Lavell Coleman, 20, of Norman Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1646 Freeway Drive and charged with drugs/other violations.
Donna Kay Still, 48, of Poplar Lane, Ruffin, was arrested on two counts warrant service at 1600 Pecan Road.
Carlton Scott Vaughn, 36, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at East Morehead Street and charged with resisting public officer.
Jan. 26
Jamie Lee Clark, 28, of East Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, was arrested at 413 NE Market St. and charged with simple assault.
Michael Christopher Harrison, 20, of Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro, was arrested at 2201 Barnes St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Elton Shaquill Martin III, 26, of Lane Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1914 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
