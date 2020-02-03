Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Jan. 27
Dakota Wayne Ingle, 22, of Hillcrest St., Reidsville, was arrested at 1899 Courtland Ave. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Kevin Ray Justice, 42, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 537 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and open container after consuming alcohol.
Jessica Lynn Phelps, 33, of Strawberry Road, Chatham, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with substitution of price.
James Walter Winchester, 52, of Iron Works Road, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department on warrant service.
Felecia Dawn Wotring, 28, of Flack Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 565 Flack St. on warrant service.
Jan. 28
Tierra Mechelle Thomas, 29, of Frank Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 802 Montgomery St. on warrant service and charged with possession of marijuana between 1/2 and 1 1/2 oz. and driving while license revoked, limited driving privileges,
Jan. 29
Antonio Deshawn Allen, 28, of Price Street, Reidsville was arrested at 521 Price St. and on a fugitive charge.
Judy Rutledge Gonzalez, 64, of South Main Street, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with misuse of 9-1-1 system.
Walter Alexander Mullins Jr., 31, of Talley Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 103 Parkland Road and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, limited driving privileges.
Jan. 30
Alexis Marie Stallings, 21, of Walker Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1703 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jan. 31
Travis Lamonte Canada, 40, of Field Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 416 Davis St. and charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property, possession of firearm by felon and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Larry Wayne Inge, 38, of Kentuck Road, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at 100 City Heights Loop and charged with five counts common law robbery.
Sandra Ann Scales, 54, of Waterstone Lane, High Point, was arrested at 200 N. Scales St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Feb. 1
Julia Wynette Carter, 38, of West Morehead Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 311 W. Morehead St. on two counts warrant service.
D’Shawn Tyrek Lampkins, 24, of Ardmore Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 2009 S. Scales St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Mark Anthony Marshall, 36, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 502 Marcellus St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ladavia Fatima Miller, 32, of South Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2209 S. Scales St. and charged with second-degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and resisting public officer.
Michael Antonio Webb, 42, of W. Morehead Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 311 W. Morehead St. and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Austin Jacob Woody, 25, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Freeway Drive/North Technology Drive and charged with simple assault.
Feb. 2
Melissa Ann Davis, 55, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 804 Vance St. and charged with simple assault.
Michael Anthonyh Martin, 46, of Brookview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 203 Brookview Drive and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Michael Edward Scales, 22, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 806 Lawndale Dr. and charged with two counts fail to appear/comply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.