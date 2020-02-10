Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Feb. 4
Brandon Michael Hall, 46, of Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville, was arrested at 500 Triangle Road on warrant service.
Feb. 5
William Mark Walker, 53, of Smith Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 823 Elm St. and charged with injury to real property and second-degree trespass.
Feb. 6
David Mitchell Bray, 43, Broad Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 213 Broad St. and charged with allowing an animal to run at large.
Feb. 7
Patricia Adams, 49, of Selma Street, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud and fail to appear/comply.
Marilyn Jacqueline Coles, 47, of Stephens Street, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud.
Feb. 8
Rodgeretti NMN Cobb, 49, of N.C. 68, Stokesdale, was arrested at 411 Ransom St. and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and resisting public officer.
Charles Louis East, 40, of Third Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 1265 N. Scales St. on warrant service.
Feb. 9
Vincent James Otero, 33, of Ashley Loop, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting and second-degree trespass.
