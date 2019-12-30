Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Dec. 16
William Christopher Gibbs Jr., 20, of Caswell Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 523 Park Lane and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Rondre Trevon Hayes, 28, of Prince William Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 S. Scales St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
James Richard Sidden, 33, of Westerly Park Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with two counts fraud and two counts resisting a public officer.
Dec. 17
Preston Garrett Champion, 20, of Foxwood Road, Madison, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Jason Allen Funk, 30, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 2451 S. Scales St. and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Gregory Alexander Gilreath, 31, of Falstaff Drive, Charlotte, was arrested at 2451 S. Scales St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation and possession of coke/opium.
Dec. 18
Shavon Deanna Graves, 25, of Price Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1703 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Alexander Maximovich Shatalov, 27, of Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, was arrested at 1533 Barnes St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Dec. 19
Terry Lee Moore, 50, of Candy Creek Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 916 Ware St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with concealment/shoplifting, two counts second-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny.
Douglas Terell Short, 31, of U.S. 158, Yanceyville, was arrested at 1537 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
Dec. 20
Derick Wade Robertson, 40, of Clark Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
James Antonio Stephens, 35, of Cherry Grove Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Flack St. and charged with driving while impaired, possession of firearm by felon and violation of limited driving privileges.
Jonathan David Watkins, 28, of Waynick Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on warrant service and was additionally charged with concealment/shoplifting and second-degree trespass.
Carol Clark Watlington, 61, of Hodges Diary Road, Yanceyville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Dec. 21
Victoria Anne Cox, 33, of Powtan Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Dylan Matthew Robertson, 26, of Camp Dan Valley Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny, concealment/shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass.
Bertha Mae Sutton, 30, of Burlington Road, Whitsett, was arrested at 1620 Way St. on two counts warrant service and was additionally charged with resisting public officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 22
Danny Ira Goins, 19, of King Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 102 S. Main St. on warrant service.
Kenneth Lee Haith, 65, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 814 Lawndale Drive on warrant service.
Crystal Elaine Neal, 39, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 814 Lawndale Drive and charged with simple assault.
Michelly Lynn Northcutt, 24, of Piedmont Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Amanda Marie Sloss, 36, of Ponderosa Trail, Cameron, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. on orders for arrest from Duplin and Wayne counties and was additionally charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.
Michael Joel Washburn, 28, of Waynick Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of controlled substance, second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 23
Joshua Charles Hill, 30, of Brintle Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny.
Amber Lynn Holder, 29, of Waynick Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with substitution of price.
Dec. 24
Robin Keith Jefferies, 54, of Edwards Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 712 Edwards St. and charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reggie Keith Jefferies, 33, of Edwards Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 712 Edwards St. and charged with sell/deliver a controlled substance and two counts possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Luke Duane Kendrick, 26 of Lindsey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2920 Vance St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Candace Lea Reyes, 32, of Opal Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Dec. 26
Joshua Dayshawn Galloway, 21, of Roanoke Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 125 Jaycee Park and charged with trespassing at a city park.
T’ylah Mona’ Lewis, 18, of Drewsbury Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 125 Jaycee Park and charged with trespassing at a city park.
Ashley Lynn Norman, 37, of Forest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 906 Forest St. on warrant service.
Kenneth Lionel Slade, 19, of Cotton Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 125 Jaycee Park and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and trespassing.
Dec. 27
Melissa Lynn Gravely, 48, of Oak Hill Road, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Phillip Ray Wharton, 42, of Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Dec. 28
Angela Bruner Campbell, 49, of Southfork Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive and on warrant service and was additionally charged with driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
Chelsea Khiara Cobb, 28, of Ashland Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 325 NW Market St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Timothy Ray Kuchinski, 22, of Fern Street, Madison, was arrested at 2901 Vance St. on three counts warrant service.
Richard James Moore, 43, of Dickerson Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Kelly Anne Shreve, 38, of Camp David Trail, Reidsville, was arrested at 1631 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of coke/opium and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ralph Shayne Willard, 41, of Westover Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 810 Lawndale Drive and charged with hit and run property damage and driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Dec. 29
Emanuel Anthony Norman Jr., 29, of Moore Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 Marcellus St. and charged with trafficking opium or heroin.
Jacob Austin Puckett, 21, of Mulberry Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 499 Lawsonville Ave. on warrant service.
Tierra Daycore Williams, 30, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 665 S. Scales St. on seven counts warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
