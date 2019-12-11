Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Dec. 2
Ian Elgion Webb, 31, of Lawsonville Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Dec. 3
Crystal Nasheon Parker, 41, of Piedmont Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 102. N Washington Ave. and charged with five counts worthless check.
John Michael Talbert Sr., 57, of Front Street, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Dec. 4
John Allen Merricks, 22, of Racine Boulevard, Reidsville, was arrested at 504 S. Main St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Athena Marie Nelson, 35, of U.S. 29 Business, Ruffin, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Mariam Guadalupe Romerocardiel, 40, of Cedar Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Dec. 5
Patrick Robert Childress, 25, of Bridgeview Road, Elon, was arrested at 199 Holderby St./South Harris Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Saint Julian Hargrove, 23, of Vineyard Brook Court, Winston-Salem, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with two counts trafficking opium or heroin, sell/deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell.
Dec. 6
Allen Ladell Davis, 58, of Fairfield Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Takiyah Crawford Davis, 55, of Fairfield Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsvlle and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Dystine Tychena Gordon, 19, of Rugby Street, Greensboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Irvin L. Hampton, 47, of Landen Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 618 Main St. and charged with possession of coke/opium, violating limited driving privileges, not impaired revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Akia De’Nina Mills, 22, of Hawkins Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Sarah Nicole Rethwisch, 35, of South Branch Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 203 Mulberry St. on warrant service.
Lindsey Olivia Scott, 37, of Citty Store Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Valencia Rayan Weeks, 21, of Regency Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with six counts larceny by employee.
Dec. 7
Arthur Ray Cannon, 71, of Wolf Island Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 535 NE Market St. and charged with possession of coke/opium, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Amber Leigh, Carter, 30, of Holiday Loop, Reidsville, was arrested at 1012 Frances Drive and charged with resisting public officer, fail to appear/comply.
Richard Clair Guthrie Jr., 37, of Lick Ford Creek Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 535 Ne. Market St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamika Ann Hussey, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at 936 Jeffrey Court and charged with child abuse.
Tamika Ann Hussey, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Chance Earl Nelson, 19, of Grooms Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. on three counts warrant service.
Kelsi Payge Phillips, 30, of Lick Ford Creek Road, Ruffin, was arrested at 535 NE Market St. on two counts warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Alyssa Pope, 19, of Rugby Street, Greensboro, was arrested at 1624 N.C. 14 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jessica Danielle Teague, 30, of Harrison Crossroad Loop, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Dec. 8
Miriam Valencia Martinez, 26, of Westwood Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 241 S. Scales St./Settle Street and charged with driving while impaired.
Michael Eugene Miller, 41, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four count fail to appear/comply and probation violation.
Jorge Antonio Zuniga Munoz, 24, of Westwood Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 241 S. Scales St./Settle Street and charged with drunk and disruptive and possession of controlled substance.
Chelsea Cheyenne Reese, 24, of Spring Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud.
