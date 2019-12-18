Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Dec. 10
Christopher Castillo Rubio, 21, of Front Street, Eden, was arrested at 700 S. Scales St. and charged with driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice.
Dec. 11
Bobby Lewis Hairston, 55, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1335 Wentworth St. and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle/car and fail to appear/comply.
Dec.12
Cynthia Michelle Marsh, 45, of Barnes Street, Reidsville, was arrested on warrant service at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Robert Earl Neal, 52, of Neal Road, Madison, was arrested at Reidsville Police Department and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle/car and obtaining driver’s license by fraud.
Dec. 13
Lamont William Conner, 33, of Carter Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 211 Carter St. and charged with simple assault.
Dakarai Mekih Dillard, 21, of Springview Road, Charlotte, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Donald Graves Jr., 45, of Ballymena Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 202 Piedmont St. and charged with larceny from building and resisting public officer.
Dec. 14
Wesley Lee Pruitt, 56, of Watson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1299 Barnes St. and charged with drunk and disruptive.
