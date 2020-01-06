Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Dec. 30
Sherri Lynn Isley, 38, of Meadow Branch Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 799 W. Harrison St./Vance Street and charged with three counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Joe Williams, 44, of Zephyr Road, Elkin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Dec. 31
Devonte Rashad Lynn, 24, of Withersea Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 1533 Freeway Drive on warrant service.
Jan. 2
Regina Anne Biggs, 47, of Salem Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. and charged with second-degree trespass and concealment/shoplifting.
Mark Wesley Bullock, 52, of Pennrose Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Brittany Jo Edlin, 26, of N.C. 87, Eden, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, resisting public officer and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
Carol Denise Graves, 56, homeless, was arrested at 214 N. Washington St./Sprinke Street on warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ethan Abbot Hopkins, 20, of Burton Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 813 Madison St. and charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.
Brittany Nicole Williams, 25, of Jeffrey Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 621 S. Main St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Jan. 3
Derrick Jibril Blackwell, 24, of Third Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested at 125 Jaycee Park and charged with possession of marijuana greater between ½ and 1 ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Wendi Jean Perry, 40, of Thomas Trail, Reidsville, was arrested at 899 Vance St./Ware Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Renee Towery, 22, of Chadmore Drive, Fieldale, Virginia was arrested at 96 Roanoke St./SW Market Street and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana between½ and 1 ½ oz.
Jan. 4
William Anthony Baskas, 62, of Gibbs Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1518 Gibbs Road and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Kaz Antonio Broadnax, 41, of Ewell Street, Eden, was arrested at 306 N. Franklin St. and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespass.
Jamison Christopher Goins, 27, of Bywood Road, Greensboro, was arrested at 1702 Freeway Drive on warrant service and was additionally charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Suleyma Yazmin Gomez, 25, of Tuscan Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 137 Jaycee park and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Tallis Lajames Neal, 23, of Renee Court, Reidsville, was arrested at 125 Jaycee Park and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
William Peter Poole Jr., 48, of Acme Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 330 Acme St. on warrant service.
Tammy Renae Reagan, 46, of Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested on Lindsey Street and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Damien Omrie Thomas, 22, of Summit Heights Drive, Winston-Salem, was arrested at 2899 Vance St./Pecan Road and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
Jan. 5
Steven Darnell Garland, 28, of Brookview Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Larry D. Pass, 62, of Harris Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 240 Harris St. on warrant service.
Jaquan Kelvin Platt, 23, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 508 Marcellus St. on warrant service and was additionally charged with resisting public officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.