Aug. 5
Rae Marie Johnson, 47, of Worsham Mill Road, Ruffin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with false pretense/fraud, concealment/shoplifting and second-degree trespass.
James Thomas J Norwood Jr., 50, of Hillcrest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Hillcrest St./Barnes Street and charged with second-degree trespass.
William Joseph Walker, 29, of Thomas Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Aug. 6
Edward Nathan Avery II, 50, of Carter Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 211 Carter St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Thomas Dontate Herbin, 37, of Bulldog Lane, Reidsville, was arrested at 100 Washburn Lake Road/U.S. 29 Business and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., driving while license revoked impaired revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Shamar Lindsey, 19, of Citty Store Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 899 Freeway Drive/South Technology Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Robert Isiah J Settle Jr., 43, of Lesley Place, Reidsville, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Aug. 7
Lasean Vantez Lynn, 31, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 441 S. Scales St./Piedmont Street and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Devin Marquess Pinkard, 24, of Powell Drive, Eden, was arrested at 1799 S. Scales St./Pennrose Drive and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
Aug. 8
Brianna Louise Cochran, 18, of Coleman Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2001 S. Scales St. and charged with second-degree trespass.
Brianna Marie Scott, 22, of Marcellus Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 506 Marcellus St. and charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Cierra Danielle Seacat, 26, of Thomas Street, Reidsville, was arrested on warrant service at 1647 Freeway Drive.
Derek Rashad Woods, 31, of Oakbrook Court, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant service at 2621 Holiday Loop/N.C. 87.
Aug. 9
Melissa Flippen, 54, of Lincoln Street, Reidsville was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with false pretense/fraud and fictitious info to officer.
Ashley Laruen Potter, 20, of Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with two counts false pretense/fraud.
Aug. 10
Joshua David Corum, 22, of Northwest Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1621 Barnes St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Larry Eliot Hampton, 47, of Arlington St. was arrested at 1400 W. Harrison St on warrant service and was also charged with fail to appear/comply and driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Kelly Yvonne McCall, 30, of Scott Drive, Gastonia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass.
Keegan James McDougal, 24, of N.C. 87, Reidsivlle, was arrested at 800 Walnut St./Thomas Street and charged with resisting public officer and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence.
Robert Matthew Stephens Jr., 34, of Scott Drive, Gastonia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with second-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny.
Aug. 11
Maryli Joyln Blalock, 27, of Fifth Avenue, Reidsville was arrested at 712 Fifth Ave. and charged with simple assault.
Michael Edward J. Scales, 22, of Vance Street Extension, Reidsville, was arrested at 2901 Vance St. and charged with resisting public officer and second-degree trespass.
Tammi Marie Snuffer, 38, of Poteat Drive, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass.