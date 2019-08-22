Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Aug. 12
Brooklyn Alexis Greiner, 20, of East Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested at 1647 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Madison Kay Southern, 21, of Pritchett Road, Browns Summit, was arrested at 417 Maple Ave./West Harrison Street and charged with driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Cassidy Nicole Walker, 22, of Bluejay Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1404 Hawkins St. and charged with misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Aug. 13
Sherickia Long Dalton, 38, of NW Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested on Scales Street and charged with possession of marijuana ½ to 1 ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Victor Manuel Dalton, 39, of NW Market Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1000 Scales St. and charged with possession of marijuana ½ to 1 ½ oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Lashekia Lavett Grimes, 29, of Holderby Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 2105 Barnes St. and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Jonathon Herbin Jr., 32, of East Washington Street, Greensboro, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Jennifer Inman Knight, 37, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at 203 Brookview Drive and charged with injury/personal property.
Shanika Denise Penn, 31, of North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, was arrested on warrant service at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Cynthia Ann Price, 48, of Leary Circle, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Grenika Shantaye Price, 27, of Turner Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Aug. 14
Katie Elizabeth Bullins, 27, of Oak Road, Mayodan, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Lashonda Lakee Hampton, 24, of Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsivlle and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Kelsi Payge Phillips, 30, of Richardson Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass.
Cynthia Jean Vernon, 58, of Lick Fork Creek Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass.
Christopher Lynn Walker, 32, of South Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 64 Circle Drive on a warrant service.
Aug. 15
Kim Delshawn Dobson Jr., 26, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1201 Vance St. and charged with resisting public officer, assault on female and communicating threats.
Rhonda Rena Withers, 57, of Graves Street, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Aug. 16
Ryan Jeffrey Davis, 35, of Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, was arrested at 2200 Holiday Loop/Grooms Road and charged with driving while impaired.
Jean Anita Glenn, 31, of Spring Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 809 Spring St. and charged with possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor maintain place for grugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana ½ to 1 ½ oz.
Jennifer Nicole Purgason, 26, of Price Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 521 Price Street on a warrant service.
Aug. 17
Bryan Keith Barham, 47, of Vance Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1500 South Park Drive and charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
Eric Brandon Cobb, 33, of Pecan Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Renee Michelle Pratt, 44, of Graves Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 401 Graves St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Janie Louise Shuff, 51, of Ware Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 509 Ware St. and charged with communicating threats.
Aug. 18
Joshua Daniel Branch, 30, of Iron Works Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with animal cruelty.
Dedric Lamont Gant, 49, of East Steele Street, Gibsonville, was arrested at 2101 Barnes St. and charged with driving while impaired.
Jennifer Inman Knight, 37, of U.S. 158, Reidsville, was arrested at 1851 Barnes St. and charged with threatening language on telephone.
Jasmine Nicole McCusker, 37, of Grooms Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Larry William Sweatt Jr., 47, of Sandlot Court, Hamlet, was arrested at 2101 Barnes St. and charged with assault on female.