Reidsville Police report the following arrests:
Aug. 27
Felecia Dawn Wotring, 28, of Flack Street, Reidsville, was arrested on East Harrison Street and charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting public officer and fictitious info to officer.
Aug. 28
Gloria Wimbish Blackwell, 57, of Montgomery Street, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass.
Garey Michael Blakeney, 36, of Dairy Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Kristen Shae Chance, 22, of Dairy Road, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with fail to appear/comply and misdemeanor larceny.
Tyrus Maceo Chestnut, 29, of Drum Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 485 Drum Road and charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, allow animal to run at large and rabies vaccination required by state law.
Evereett Charles Harrison, 27, of Silver Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 513 Silver St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Darian Xavier Mays, 19, of Sedgefield Lane, Danville, Virginia, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Aug. 29
Derrelle Javonne Galloway, 36, of Carroll Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 305 Wentworth St. and charged with assault on female.
William Jessie Penley, 33, of Arlington Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 118 Arlington St. and charged with fail to appear/comply and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Lynn Wilson, 31, of Arlington Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 118 Arlington St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Aug. 30
Melissa Dawn Edwards, 41, of N.C. 135, Eden, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Stacie Harrell Mills, 42, of Guerrant Springs Road, Ruffin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville on four counts warrant service and was additionally charged with substitution of price.
Harold Andrew Somers, 35, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Aug. 31
Candace Lynn Smallwood, 32, of Washburn Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 202 Piedmont St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny, concealment/shoplifting and driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation.
Charles Quincy Smallwood, 38, of Washburn Lake Road, was arrested at 202 Piedmont St. and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Sept. 1
James Edward Dominey III, 38, of Cypress Drive, Reidsville was arrested at 1101 Cypress Drive and charged with firearm possession by felon and assault on female.
Maycelin Kiara Kalilmoku, 19, of Cross Key Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 1130 Freeway Drive and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Ladavia Fatima Miller, 31, of Lawndale Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 806 Lawndale Drive on warrant service and additionally charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Ashley Lynn Norman, 37, of Forest Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 905 Forest St. and charged with fail to appear/comply and communicating threats.
Bryant Jeffery Pinnix, 38, of Benson Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1212 Barnes St. and charged with communicating threats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.