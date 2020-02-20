REIDSVILLE — Gerdia B. Keesee didn’t follow NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s career closely.
The 73-year-old didn’t know his daughter Gianna or the seven other victims who died in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.
Yet, the nation-rattling tragedy moved Keesee to honor their lives by turning the landscape she cherishes into a memorial.
Nine white crosses stand tall at 716 E. Morehead St., alongside purple, white and pink flowers that line the landscape — honoring the Bryants, Orange Coast College head baseball Coach John Altobelli and his wife Kerri, Gianna’s teammate Alyssa Altobelli, assistant basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.
Above the crosses — the words Kobe and GG, hand-painted in purple and gold. Alongside the inscriptions are the numbers 24 and 2 — both worn on the basketball court by the legendary Los Angeles Laker Bryant, known also as “Mamba.” Gianna, his protégé, had grown into the nickname “Mambacita.”
On Monday, the Lakers will hold a public memorial at the Staples Center for both the franchise cornerstone and his daughter, the 13-year-old budding star who aimed to be the next college basketball and WNBA star.
“In all honesty, I wanted to go to the Staples Center and I couldn’t have done that,” said Keessee, who first heard the news about the tragic crash while enjoying a meal at Brixx Pizza in Burlington with her daughter Angela.
“Although I’m 2,481 miles from Los Angeles, my thoughts and prayers are in constant vigil with the family and friends that love loved ones in that tragic event,” said Keessee, who said she was moved by God to memorialize the group that died traveling to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
“My heart just goes out to them. I’ve dealt with grief and I’ve dealt with death, but not on that magnitude. And I pray to God that I don’t have to,’’ Keesee said.
“I’m just a people person, I just love people and when someone hurts it bothers me. Even though I don’t know any of these people, when someone hurts it bothers me,” said Keesee. “I’m not even a sports fan so to speak, but it’s not so much about the sports, it’s about the lives that were so tragically lost and my heart just went out to them.”
Keesee said what connected her to the grief felt round the world was Kobe and Gianna’s father-daughter bond, one she compared to the relationship she’s built with her own daughter Angela and son George Jr.
“My children and I have a close bond. It might not have been on that magnitude, because neither one of my children played sports in school,” said Keesee, sporting a gold and purple ribbon in honor of the father and daughter duo.
“Our hearts are woven together, much like Kobe and Gianna were.”
A memorial for the Bryants will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. ET at the Staples Center with proceeds to go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. Thus far, over 80,000 people have registered for tickets.
The memorial will broadcast live on most local television channels in Los Angeles, according to CNN.
It’s likely that most national public channels will pick up the local affiliate broadcast Monday morning.
