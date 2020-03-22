REIDSVILLE — Beginning Monday, Annie Penn Hospital will prohibit all visitors except in end of life situations.
In other developments related to COVID-19, first responders countywide will be required to wear personal protective equipment for 9-1-1 calls if COVID-19 symptoms are reported, Mayor Jay Donecker announced Sunday evening through a CodeRED voice message sent to residents registered for the emergency notification service.
Callers to 911 should also expect operators at the county's Central Communications switchboard to ask screening questions related to virus symptoms.
Donecker further urged residents to continue practicing social distancing.
Reidsville Police Department officers and investigators will also begin taking crime reports by telephone when feasible to reduce in-person contact, according to Donecker. The mayor said RPD officials would offer follow-up by phone as needed.
Donecker asked citizens to follow Cone Health’s recommendation to contact a primary physician or Annie Penn Hospital if they believe they have contracted COVID-19.
To minimize health risks for the public and health care workers, citizens are strongly encouraged to contact the hospital at 336-951-4000 before making any visit to the hospital or emergency room. A medical professional will advise by phone whether a visit is necessary, officials have outlined.
“Currently, Annie Penn has a baseline of activity in their emergency room no different than other years at this time,” said Donecker, who reported that Rockingham County has not yet received any positive test results from COVID-19 testing. “However, in Guilford, Alamance and Forsyth Counties, this is not the case.”
The mayor said that while he has seen many people complying with social distancing rules, he is still concerned at seeing people standing too close in grocery check out lines and younger folks congregating against warnings.
"Please remember, social distancing of six feet between individuals is how we will reduce a dramatic spread of COVID-19,” Donecker said. “It is up to us to make it work. A neighbor's life could depend on us.”
Supplemental learning packets available Monday for RCS Students
Parents of students in kindergarten through eighth grade can pick up printed out supplemental learning packets outside at their respective schools on Monday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Appointments can also be made Monday through Friday to pick up materials.
The Rockingham County Schools district is providing the study supplements to help students continue learning and provide teachers with additional time to plan distance instruction until the COVID-19 threat has lifted and school resumes.
